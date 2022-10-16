Alexa Grasso hopes for another main event spot before UFC title shot against Valentina Shevchenko

Alexa Grasso isn’t rushing to compete for UFC gold.

Grasso has extended her winning streak to four. She defeated Viviane Araújo via unanimous decision. The bout headlined UFC Vegas 62. Grasso hasn’t lost a fight since September 2019.

During the post-fight press conference, Grasso discussed her win over Araújo. She thinks another 25-minute bout is in order before a UFC title opportunity (h/t MMAFighting).

“I’ve faced a big challenge [fighting for 25 minutes for the first time],” Grasso explained at the UFC Vegas 62 post-fight press conference. “I hope I can do it again. I wish I could have another main event with one of the girls, maybe the winner [of Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot] or the ones that are on the top.

“I would like to test myself again for 25 minutes before [a title shot], but if I have to go for the belt, I will do it.”

Grasso went on to discuss Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot. That women’s flyweight bout will take place at UFC 280. That bout could have ramifications in terms of who challenges Valentina Shevchenko next.

“It’s an important fight,” Grasso said. “I’m definitely waiting to watch that fight. I want to watch that fight. I’ve always thought about the result, because if Manon wins, she will have five in a row, which is higher than me. But if Chookagian wins, she’s also been winning. It’s an important fight. I’m excited to watch it.”

Time will tell what’s next for Grasso, but she’ll remain top five in the official rankings.

