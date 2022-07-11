Alex Volkanovksi reveals what he was saying to Max Holloway during their trilogy fight at UFC 276

Alex Volkanovski has revealed what he was saying to Max Holloway during their trilogy fight at UFC 276.

It was Alex Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) vs Max Holloway (23-7 MMA) in a featherweight bout at UFC 276 on July 2nd in the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The trilogy fight proved to be a trilogy victory for Volkanovski via unanimous decision. The two fighters had previously met at UFC 251 in July 2020 and at UFC 245 in December 2019, Holloway going down to defeat both times.

The reigning UFC featherweight champion injured his thumb during the fight, requiring surgery and a 12 week recovery period.

Speaking at the post fight press conference, ‘The Great’ revealed what he said to Max Holloway during their fight (h/t MMANews):

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“It was more for myself. I wasn’t trying to be disrespectful to him. It was just letting him know — I was telling him, ‘Oh, I can see everything you’re throwing.’ I think I might have said, ‘You’re too slow.’ I didn’t want to be too offensive when I’m saying it, but just purely let him know, and let myself know, and stay on.”

As for what is next for Volkanovski, he’s aspiring to move up to lightweight and take a shot at becoming a double champ.

Max Holloway will have to recover from his third straight loss to Volkanovski and regroup before getting back into the cage. There are rumours that the Hawaiian may be looking to switch to lightweight status as well.

Who would you like to see Volkanovski’s next opponent be?

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!