UFC Mexico weigh-in results: Headliners on point, one fighter misses

On Saturday, the UFC will return to our screens with the under-the-radar UFC Mexico card.

The card will be topped by a dynamite featherweight matchup between proven finishers Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens. In this fight, Rodriguez will look to build on the momentum of a 2018 Knockout of the Year contender: a last second, elbow-induced knockout of “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. Stephens, on the other hand, will be looking to rebound from a pair of losses to Jose Aldo and Zabit Magomedsharipov.

UFC Mexico will be co-headlined by a strawweight fight between inaugural champ Carla Esparza and long-time contender Alexa Grasso. Other highlights of the card include appearances from fighters like Irene Aldana, Brandon Moreno, Marco Polo Reyes, Sergio Pettis, Paul Craig, and many others.

On Friday morning, the 24 fighters on the 12-fight UFC Mexico bill stepped onto the scales to weigh in for battle. While the headliners and co-headliners hit their marks, main card fighter Vanessa Melo missed weight by a significant four pounds. She will be fined 30 percent of her purse for this blunder.

Here are the full UFC Mexico weigh-in results (via MMA Junkie)

UFC Mexico Weigh-In Results:

Main Card | 8:00 pm ET on ESPN+

Yair Rodriguez (145) vs. Jeremy Stephens (145)

Carla Esparza (115) vs. Alexa Grasso (116)

Askar Askarov (125) vs. Brandon Moreno (124)

Irene Aldana (135) vs. Vanessa Melo (140)*

Martin Bravo (144) vs. Steven Peterson (146)

Prelims | 5:00 pm ET on ESPN +

Carlos Huachin (136) vs. Jose Quinonez (134)

Kyle Nelson (146) vs. Marco Polo Reyes (145)

Ariane Carnelossi (112) vs. Angela Hill (115)

Tyson Nam (126) vs. Sergio Pettis (124)

Paul Craig (206) vs. Vinicius Moreira (206)

Bethe Correia (136) vs. Sijara Eubanks (135)

Marcos Mariano (154) vs. Claudio Puelles (155)

*Melo missed weight and will be fined 30 percent of her fight purse.

