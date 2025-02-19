Wei Rui confident he can dethrone Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 171: Qatar

Chinese megastar Wei Rui can see gold on the horizon at ONE 171: Qatar.

“Demon Blade” meets ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty in the co-main event this Thursday, February 20, inside Doha’s Lusail Sports Arena.

Riding a 21-fight winning streak, Wei’s striking acumen is legit. Also, he has won everything he ever planned to. He even became China’s sole K-1 Champion.

But the one accolade that he hasn’t yet grabbed is the big gold belt in ONE Championship. At ONE 171: Qatar, he’s confident he can sweep it away from Haggerty. His plan is to leave no doubts about his greatness in the kickboxing world.

“When I joined ONE Championship, my goal was to fight for the belt, no matter who the opponent is,” Wei said.

“It’s currently Haggerty. I’ll take down Haggerty first. No matter who holds the belt in the future, I’ve come to ONE Championship to get the belt.”