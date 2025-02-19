Wei Rui confident he can dethrone Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 171: Qatar

By BJPENN.COM Staff - February 18, 2025

Chinese megastar Wei Rui can see gold on the horizon at ONE 171: Qatar.  

Wei Rui

“Demon Blade” meets ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty in the co-main event this Thursday, February 20, inside Doha’s Lusail Sports Arena.  

Riding a 21-fight winning streak, Wei’s striking acumen is legit. Also, he has won everything he ever planned to. He even became China’s sole K-1 Champion.  

But the one accolade that he hasn’t yet grabbed is the big gold belt in ONE Championship. At ONE 171: Qatar, he’s confident he can sweep it away from Haggerty. His plan is to leave no doubts about his greatness in the kickboxing world.  

“When I joined ONE Championship, my goal was to fight for the belt, no matter who the opponent is,” Wei said. 

“It’s currently Haggerty. I’ll take down Haggerty first. No matter who holds the belt in the future, I’ve come to ONE Championship to get the belt.” 

Wei Rui wants to show China’s striking superiority at ONE 171: Qatar

Recently, ONE Championship has had an influx of strong Chinese athletes in its divisions.  

Furthermore, Wei Rui wants to prove that his nation’s greatest athletes aren’t just here to take part; they’re here to take over. And he wants to cement his homeland’s status in the sport by winning the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title this Thursday at ONE 171: Qatar. 

“If I win the ONE Championship belt, I believe this is another breakthrough in the history of Chinese men’s stand-up fighting, so this belt is a big motivation for me,” Wei said.  

“I represent China to challenge for this ONE Championship belt. It’s a testament to the stand-up level of Chinese fighters. Once again, I’ll show the world the level of our Chinese striking.” 

Jonathan Haggerty ONE Championship Wei Rui

