ONE Championship scraps next US show after popular MMA champion steps down

ONE Championship will not be returning to the United States this summer as planned.

The Singapore-based martial arts promotion, which offers MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing and submission grappling bouts, was slated to return to the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on August 1. Regrettably, that plan has been scrapped. The promotion now intends to return to city in June 26 of 2026 — more than a year from now.

ONE announced the news on May 2. The reason is that the planned main event has fallen through.

The event was set to be headlined by an atomweight MMA title fight, with popular Thai champion Stamp Fairtex looking to defend her belt against her good friend Denice Zamboanga, who holds the division’s interim belt.

However, Stamp regrettably suffered an injury while recovering from a previous surgery. She will no longer be able to compete on the card as a result. She has also elected to step down from her role as undisputed atomweight MMA champion. In turn, ONE has promoted Zamboanga from interim to undisputed champ. Zamboanga will presumably defend her title at an event in Asia while Stamp recovers.