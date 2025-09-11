UFC ‘sociopath’ Sean Strickland was ‘excited’ to learn Charlie Kirk was killed

You had to know Sean Strickland would be one of the first UFC fighters to chime in on the murder of Charlie Kirk.

Kirk, a controversial conservative pundit, was shot and killed in Utah on Wednesday, and graphic video of the incident quickly began to surface. The hunt for the killer is still underway as of Thursday afternoon, yet FBI have identified a person of interest.

Strickland claims he heard the news on Twitter, and with his characteristic lack of a filter, he admitted he was actually excited by the news.

That may come as a surprise to some people, given that Trump — like Kirk — is a big Donald Trump supporter with far-right views on many topics.

“I’m on Twitter, and someone says ‘did you hear Charlie Kirk got shot?’ My gut reaction was ‘no I f*cking didn’t but I’m excited,'” Strickland began. “I felt this little dopamine spike inside of me, and I’m like ‘dude I want to see the video.’ I see the video, and it’s real bad, real bad, but I’m still kind of excited about it. Like ‘oh sh*t.’ I could feel my muscles tensing.

“I start thinking ‘what’s going to come from this?” Strickland added. “Was the shooter black? Was it a liberal? Am I going to get more fun? Am I going to get more violence? Let’s burn this motherf*cker down! I need some excitement. Then you start thinking ‘how did I become such a sociopath? How am I so dis-attached from human beings? When people walk down the street, I don’t even see people, I just see potential threats and problems.”

Strickland ‘frustrated’ by reaction to Charlie Kirk death

Strickland than expressed his disappointment that he didn’t have a different reaction to the Kirk news.

“We’re so desensitized, we’re such sociopaths,” he said. “It’s kind of sad.”

“I was walking through a park, and there was a homeless guy with a dog, and the dog had a tennis ball in his mouth and dropped it at my feet. It was terrible. I wanted to hit the homeless guy and take his dog home. It was the saddest thing I’ve seen all day, and I just watched a guy get murdered and that was exciting. I have to ask myself, ‘how did we become a generation of sociopaths?’

“It’s sad and it’s frustrating.”

Unsurprisingly, many fans were disturbed by Strickland’s comments on Kirk.

“You need help dude,” one commenter wrote.

“That’s just you, Sean,” another fan wrote. “That video was disturbing.”

“How did you make Charlie’s death somehow about you?” a third commenter said.