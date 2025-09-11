Decho embraces Suriyanlek’s knockout challenge at ONE Friday Fights 124: “I’m ready to rumble”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 10, 2025
Decho

Decho Por Borirak refuses to be intimidated by Suriyanlek Por Yenying’s devastating finishing power. The 22-year-old rising contender believes his tactical preparation will overcome the veteran’s explosive striking arsenal in Friday’s main event showdown.

Decho faces Suriyanlek in 132-pound Muay Thai action at ONE Friday Fights 124 on September 12 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The young striker headlines his first card against one of the weekly series’ most lethal knockout artists.

Extensive film study revealed vulnerabilities within Suriyanlek’s aggressive approach. Decho identified counter-punching opportunities that emerge when his opponent commits to powerful strikes. The veteran’s “buffalo punch” and heavy leg kicks create temporary defensive gaps that tactical fighters can exploit.

Suriyanlek’s recent knockout of Rambong Sor Therapat demonstrated the immediate threat level. The thunderous second-round finish showcased exactly why most opponents struggle against his explosive style. Decho respects the power while maintaining confidence in his defensive preparation.

Eight consecutive victories provide momentum heading into this career-defining opportunity. Back-to-back wins over Isannuea ChotBangsaen established Decho’s credentials within the competitive Friday Fights landscape. His previous two performances went to scorecards, creating pressure for spectacular finish.

Strategic weapons include elbows and head kicks specifically designed for veteran opposition. Additional knee strikes serve as secret weapons deployed at optimal moments. The Singha Mawynn Gym product believes calculated patience followed by explosive bursts will neutralize Suriyanlek’s advantages.

“Suriyanlek’s dangerous weapon is his ‘buffalo punch’, and he has heavy strikes with both his leg kicks and punches. I’ve been studying his fights, and his power is definitely for real, so I have to be extra careful and strengthen myself. But I see a lot of weaknesses too. When he throws those big, looping punches, it leaves an opening for me to counter,” Decho said.

“My main weapons for this fight are my elbows and head kicks. I’ve prepared them with the hope of finishing the fight.”

Decho targets family security through contract opportunity

Decho Por Borirak draws motivation from family support throughout his martial arts journey. Victory against elite opposition could secure the six-figure contract that transforms his family’s financial situation. Their unwavering presence at his fights fuels his championship ambitions.

Online skeptics predict knockout defeat due to Suriyanlek’s power reputation. Decho welcomes the opportunity to silence doubters while proving his ability to handle elite-level striking. His first main event billing provides the perfect stage for career vindication.

His physical conditioning reached peak levels while preparing for this defining moment. Now, the young contender believes his evolution since previous performances will surprise observers expecting another decision victory.

“I’m glad to be back and headlining this card. I’m still excited, but I feel less pressure now. I want to prove myself and put on a better performance than in my last two fights. A lot of people online are saying I’m going to get knocked out because my opponent hits hard, so I want to show everyone that I can handle it,” Decho said.

“I’m ready to rumble, and I’m not afraid of Suriyanlek’s power.”

ONE Championship

