Petr Yan shares bold prediction for UFC 323 title fight against Merab Dvalishvili

By Cole Shelton - December 2, 2025
Petr Yan

Petr Yan expects to reclaim his bantamweight title at UFC 323 on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Yan is set to rematch Merab Dvalishvili in the main event of UFC 323 for the bantamweight title. The two fought back in March of 2023, and it was Dvalishvili who dominated Yan en route to a lopsided decision.

However, since then, Yan has won three straight fights and is confident he won’t just beat Dvalishvili, but will get an early KO to send a statement to the entire division.

Petr Yan is hunting fan or early finish at UFC 323

“After our fight with Merab, I’m trying to move on from that moment, with notes and corrections from that fight,” Yan said on UFC 323 Countdown. “And I understand I have a new fight ahead. I need to approach it differently, but already with the knowledge and awareness of what worked and didn’t work the last time. So now the approach is more correct, more deliberate. Wrestling, striking, and tactical elements, everything will be there.

“To defend against him and to impose my strengths. With Merab, you can see he’s evolving. You can see he’s improving in striking. But I don’t think Merab’s plan will be to fight me standing. If we look at my boxing skills, he understands that it’s risky for him. I want to win by early knockout. When you finish the champion early, it leaves absolutely no talk, no speculation. I want to take the belt back and get my revenge. I have everything it takes to beat him.”

It’s a bold comment from Petr Yan as he has full confidence he won’t just beat Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 323, but will finish him. Yan does have four knockout wins in the UFC, so he has shown that the power is there.

Yan enters the bout with a record of 19-5 and is coming off a decision win over Marcus McGhee. On the winning streak, he also beat Deiveson Figueiredo and Song Yadong.

Stay locked to BJPENN.com for your UFC 323 fight coverage!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Merab Dvalishvili Petr Yan UFC

Related

Terrance McKinney

Terrance McKinney plans to 'steal the show' against Chris Duncan at UFC 323: 'Come home a little sore'

Cole Shelton - December 2, 2025
Sean Strickland speaks at the UFC 312 press conference, opposite Anthony Hernandez after his win over Roman Dolidze
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland claims he turned down Anthony Hernandez fight due to refusal to compete in Australia

Curtis Calhoun - December 2, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland declined the promotion’s offer to fight Anthony Hernandez for a bizarre reason.

Sean O'Malley punches Merab Dvalishvili during their fight at UFC 316
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley says Merab Dvalishvili's 'confidence in his hands' could lead to stunning upset loss at UFC 323

Curtis Calhoun - December 2, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili’s two-time rival, Sean O’Malley, believes we could see a massive upset in the UFC 323 main event this weekend.

Sean O'Malley enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 316, opposite Dana White at the UFC 322 press conference
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley questions Dana White's lack of promotion after heavily criticized 2026 fight announcements

Curtis Calhoun - December 2, 2025

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley questions whether or not Dana White is still as excited as ever about promoting fights.

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane face off at UFC 321
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall slams fans saying he wanted a way out against Ciryl Gane: 'I was expecting a tough fight'

Cole Shelton - December 2, 2025

Tom Aspinall has made it clear he wasn’t looking for a way out against Ciryl Gane.

Tom Aspinall speaks with Michael Bisping at the UFC London ceremonial weigh-in

Michael Bisping says Tom Aspinall is 'playing into the narrative' in proving severity of UFC 321 injuries

Curtis Calhoun - December 2, 2025
Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, UFC, Dana White
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall slams Jon Jones for post-UFC 321 trolling: 'This guy was the GOAT?'

Curtis Calhoun - December 2, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall finally responded to Jon Jones’s relentless trolling since his UFC 321 title defense.

Sean O'Malley UFC fighter introduction
UFC

UFC 324's Sean O'Malley jokes about his 'downfall' before Song Yadong fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 2, 2025

Sean O’Malley isn’t afraid to poke fun at himself ahead of his UFC 324 clash with Song Yadong.

Paddy Pimblett, Justin Gaethje, UFC 324, UFC
Justin Gaethje

UFC wants Paddy Pimblett to beat Justin Gaethje, says former champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 2, 2025

A UFC legend believes the promotion he once called his fighting home wants Paddy Pimblett to defeat Justin Gaethje.

Ronda Rousey during UFC press conference
Kayla Harrison

UFC champion doubts Ronda Rousey fights Katie Taylor in boxing match

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 2, 2025

A reigning UFC titleholder doubts Ronda Rousey steps inside the boxing ring with Katie Taylor.