Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling believes the UFC is trying to force Sean O’Malley into “knockoff” Conor McGregor

By Josh Evanoff - May 29, 2023

Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling knows the UFC wants Sean O’Malley to win in August.

‘The Funk Master’ is fresh off his return in the main event of UFC 288 earlier this month. In the main event, Sterling scored a split-decision victory over ‘Triple C’. Following the win, he had a face-off with Sean O’Malley in the center of the octagon.

Just a few short weeks after that, the two are already slated to compete in the main event of UFC 292. Well, that’s the goal as of now. Over the last few weeks, Sterling has consistently stated that he may require additional time to heal before his return. However, Dana White has been steadfast in the idea that the bantamweight has to defend his title in August.

Earlier this month, O’Malley’s coach, Tim Welch, opined that the UFC wants ‘Sugar’ to win the bantamweight title in August. In a video published on his YouTube channel, Sterling agreed with the trainer. Furthermore, he added that O’Malley and the UFC both seemingly agree that he’s the next Conor McGregor. However, Sterling doesn’t believe he has the same skills to back up the comparison.

RELATED: PHOTO | 2ND ANNUAL ‘ALJAMAIN STERLING DAY’ CELEBRATED IN NEW YORK

Aljamain Sterling

“I agree. I do think the UFC does want that,” Aljamain Sterling stated when asked if the promotion wants Sean O’Malley to be champion. “Then, when [Tim Welch] started going into why [the UFC wants O’Malley to be champion], and started calling him a knockout artist. Like, not saying he’s never knocked anybody out, but it’s just very different now that he’s swimming with the big boys.”

He continued, “We haven’t quite seen these magic knockouts. This, wannabe, knockoff, Conor McGregor, that was the trajectory he was on. But for some reason, people don’t got the formula or the juice to be Conor.”

What do you make of these comments from Aljamain Sterling? Do you believe the UFC wants Sean O’Malley to win in August?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling Conor McGregor Sean O'Malley

Related

Aljamain Sterling, Ray Longo

Aljamain Sterling’s coach believes the UFC shows “favoritism” to lightweight champion Islam Makhachev: “That's where I have a problem”

Susan Cox - May 29, 2023
Conor McGregor BKFC 41
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor says there's no UFC beef following BKFC 41 appearance: "I'm sure they had no problem"

Fernando Quiles - May 28, 2023

UFC mega star Conor McGregor says there are no issues between himself and the UFC after he appeared on a BKFC show.

Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley takes aim at fellow bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili

Cole Shelton - May 26, 2023

Sean O’Malley has blasted Merab Dvalishvili.

Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo confirms desire to be backup fighter for UFC 292: "Let's make an interim fight between me & Sean O'Malley"

Fernando Quiles - May 26, 2023

Henry Cejudo has confirmed UFC President Dana White’s claim.

Mitch Ramirez Conor McGregor
UFC

Mitch Ramirez would happily step in the Octagon with Conor McGregor after ‘Notorious’ got him kicked off TUF 31

Fernando Quiles - May 26, 2023

Mitch Ramirez wouldn’t hesitate if given the chance to fight UFC mega star Conor McGregor.

Aljamain Sterling

Chael Sonnen believes the UFC brought back Henry Cejudo to “get rid of” Aljamain Sterling: “I have never seen a more disrespected world champion”

Fernando Quiles - May 26, 2023
Conor McGregor, Canelo Alvarez
Conor McGregor

UFC star Conor McGregor responds to “little ginger sausage” Canelo Alvarez

Cole Shelton - May 25, 2023

Conor McGregor has taken aim at Canelo Alvarez.

Sean O'Malley, Ben Askren
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley's coach admits that the UFC "for sure" wants 'Sugar' to defeat Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292

Josh Evanoff - May 24, 2023

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley’s coach Tim Welch feels the promotion wants him to be champion.

Aljamain Sterling
Dana White

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling takes aim at Dana White: "You made a fight, the night of the fight"

Lewis Simpson - May 24, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has taken aim at UFC President Dana White.

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, TUF 31
Michael Chandler

Urijah Faber explains why he’s leaning toward Conor McGregor defeating Michael Chandler: “Conor’s power is just too much and his precision’s too much”

Harry Kettle - May 24, 2023

Urijah Faber believes Conor McGregor has enough in his locker to get the job done in his upcoming fight against Michael Chandler.