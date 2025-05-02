Surging Brazilian MMA star ready for “strong and experienced” Zhang Lipeng

Rising Brazilian MMA star Lucas Gabriel has impressed fans throughout his ONE Championship tenure. Now that he’s reached the mainstage, he’s ready to test his skills against Zhang Lipeng.

The 25-year-old will have the chance to do just that when he meets the battle-tested Lipeng. This happens under lightweight MMA rules at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II. Fans can catch the action this Friday, May 2, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Gabriel won a trio of bouts to graduate from ONE Friday Fights, rounding it off with a third-round submission to earn a US$100,000 main roster contract.

Arriving on the global roster pits you against the very best martial artists in the world. Gabriel knows Lipeng will be his sternest challenge yet, but he feels more than capable of tackling the Chinese warrior.

“I know Zhang Lipeng is a strong and experienced opponent. He has fought in major events, so I believe he will be a great challenge for me,” he said.

“I see a lot of gaps in Zhang’s game, both on the ground and standing, and I want to take advantage of those gaps.”