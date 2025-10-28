Shinya Aoki finally ready to settle heated rivalry with Hiroyuki Tetsuka at ONE 173 in Japan

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 27, 2025
Shinya Aoki, ONE Championship

Social media warfare transforms into Circle reality when personal pride meets professional combat. Shinya Aoki finally answers Hiroyuki Tetsuka’s challenge after months of heated exchanges that captivated Japanese fight fans.

The legendary submission specialist battles the hard-hitting former Pancrase Welterweight Champion in lightweight MMA action at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, inside Ariake Arena at Tokyo, Japan. This all-Japanese showdown represents far more than another fight on a stacked card. Both men have traded verbal shots across multiple platforms, building genuine animosity that guarantees fireworks when the cage door closes.

The rivalry exploded when Tetsuka appeared as a guest on Aoki’s YouTube channel this past March. Their conversation covered various topics, including their public callouts of each other. But things took a turn when Tetsuka confronted the legend about blocking him on social media in 2024, a move that clearly bothered the younger fighter.

Their verbal warfare escalated further when Tetsuka launched his own YouTube attack. He sent Aoki a direct message in front of thousands of viewers, questioning the veteran’s willingness to fight him. The Tochigi native made his feelings crystal clear about what he perceived as avoidance from one of Japan’s most decorated martial artists.

Now they settle everything inside the Circle with national pride and personal honor hanging in the balance. Aoki brings his suffocating grappling game and submission mastery into hostile territory against a dangerous finisher who has nothing to lose.

“He’s making fun of me. Don’t run away,” Tetsuka said.

Shinya Aoki targets historic 50th career victory against Tetsuka

Shinya Aoki enters this grudge match riding momentum that would intimidate most opponents. The 42-year-old Tokyo native owns a staggering 49-11 record built over two decades competing against elite competition worldwide.

His submission wizardry speaks for itself with 32 finishes via tapout across nearly 50 victories. Since joining ONE Championship in 2012, Aoki has dominated opponents with crushing efficiency, securing 15 promotional wins with 13 coming by stoppage. The numbers tell the story of a fighter who rarely needs judges.

His current two-fight winning streak includes perhaps his most impressive work yet. Aoki submitted Eduard Folayang in just 53 seconds at ONE 172 this past March. That lightning-fast finish came after his rear-naked choke victory over John Lineker at ONE 165, proving age hasn’t diminished his lethal grappling ability one bit.

Tetsuka represents a different challenge entirely for the legendary grappler. The 35-year-old Yamada Dojo-TGFC product drops down to lightweight specifically for this grudge match after competing at welterweight throughout his ONE Championship tenure. He brings six victories in the promotion, including five finishes that showcase his knockout power.

The former Pancrase Champion recently hit adversity after riding a five-fight winning streak. Consecutive losses to Isi Fitikefu and Zhang Lipeng halted his momentum, but the resilient Japanese star returns hungrier than ever. He views this fight as his chance to silence a legend while proving he belongs among Japan’s MMA elite.

