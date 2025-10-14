Yuki Yoza targets Superlek’s mental fortitude: “I want to break that strong spirit”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 13, 2025
Yuki Yoza

Mental warfare drives Yuki Yoza’s preparation for the biggest test of his career. The Japanese striker believes shattering Superlek’s legendary composure represents the key to victory.

Yoza faces ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek in a bantamweight kickboxing clash at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 27-year-old Team Vasileus product seeks revenge for his teammate Takeru after the Thai superstar systematically destroyed Segawa at ONE 165 earlier last year.

The former K-1 Champion enters riding a 12-fight winning streak that includes victories over Elbrus Osmanov and former bantamweight king Petchtanong Petchfergus. But Superlek represents a quantum leap in competition with 139 career victories over the cream of Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Yoza spent months studying the Thai icon’s patterns and tendencies. He recognizes the precision of Superlek’s right kicks and ability to dictate tempo under pressure. The champion’s resume includes wins over Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Jonathan Haggerty, and Nabil Anane.

Rather than approaching the bout with trepidation, Yoza designed his entire training camp around exploiting what he learned. His preparation included valuable experience mimicking Superlek’s style while helping Takeru prepare for their first meeting.

“There are no weak fighters in ONE. Everyone has world-class skills and strong mental toughness. Being able to fight on this stage, against the best in the world, is truly the ultimate as a fighter,” he said.

“Superlek is among the very top in ONE. Honestly, my previous opponent, Petchtanong, was actually a tougher matchup for me — a more difficult style for me. I managed to knock him down and beat him. That experience from the two fights will help me. So I don’t see any problem here.”

Yuki Yoza gains confidence through Superlek preparation

Earlier this year, Yuki Yoza played a critical role in Takeru Segawa’s preparation. The experience transformed from teammate duty into invaluable reconnaissance.

Yoza replicated Superlek’s movement patterns, kicking rhythm, and attack angles during countless sparring sessions. The process forced him to internalize the champion’s strengths and weaknesses. That firsthand knowledge now fuels his confidence heading into ONE 173.

The Japanese striker understands what this victory would mean for his championship aspirations. Defeating Superlek could catapult him directly into title contention against Jonathan Haggerty. But beyond personal glory, Yoza carries the weight of national pride and teammate loyalty into Tokyo.

“I actually played the role of Superlek in sparring to help Takeru prepare. I copied his style closely, so I know in my head and body what to do. That has been a really valuable experience. I know his weaknesses, and also his strengths. I feel confident,” he said.

“I don’t mind if it comes down to breaking legs. I don’t mind actually breaking legs. I want to break his spirit with my win. Really. The very top fighters have incredible mental strength. I want to break that strong spirit. I want to break him and show that moment to fans across Japan.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

