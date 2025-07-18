Dustin Poirier’s head coach reveals what it would take for him to break impending MMA retirement

UFC star Dustin Poirier’s head coach has spoken about him possibly breaking his upcoming retirement in the future.

On Saturday night, Dustin Poirier will make the walk to the Octagon for the final time. After his trilogy bout against Max Holloway in New Orleans, ‘The Diamond’ will ride off into the sunset and retire from mixed martial arts. He’ll leave behind an incredible legacy, going down in history as one of the greatest and most exciting lightweight fighters ever.

RELATED: Dustin Poirier expects to feel ‘free’ from fighting after UFC 318 retirement

Of course, it’s bittersweet to see him go, but Poirier is doing what a lot of fighters haven’t been able to do – go out on his own terms. He’ll do so in front of his home state in Louisiana and it’s safe to say there’s a lot of excitement in the air for the fight.

In a recent interview, his head coach Mike Brown spoke candidly about the possibility of Poirier returning again at some point.