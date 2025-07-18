Dustin Poirier’s head coach reveals what it would take for him to break impending MMA retirement

By Harry Kettle - July 18, 2025

UFC star Dustin Poirier’s head coach has spoken about him possibly breaking his upcoming retirement in the future.

Dustin Poirier

On Saturday night, Dustin Poirier will make the walk to the Octagon for the final time. After his trilogy bout against Max Holloway in New Orleans, ‘The Diamond’ will ride off into the sunset and retire from mixed martial arts. He’ll leave behind an incredible legacy, going down in history as one of the greatest and most exciting lightweight fighters ever.

Of course, it’s bittersweet to see him go, but Poirier is doing what a lot of fighters haven’t been able to do – go out on his own terms. He’ll do so in front of his home state in Louisiana and it’s safe to say there’s a lot of excitement in the air for the fight.

In a recent interview, his head coach Mike Brown spoke candidly about the possibility of Poirier returning again at some point.

Brown’s view on Poirier’s retirement

“I think so,” Brown told MMA Fighting when asked if he truly believes Poirier is done. “You can never say never. He’s done really well for himself. He’s made a boat load of money. He doesn’t need to fight.”

“It would have to be something pretty enticing,” Brown said. “That could always happen. But I think he’s content with his accomplishments and content with the money he’s made and what he’s done. I think it is [the final fight].”

“I don’t think emotions come in until the fight,” Brown said. “The fight comes and when the fight is ending, I think that’s when that stuff comes. I think right now it’s business as usual. Then fight night and after the fight is usually when the emotions come.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Dustin Poirier UFC

