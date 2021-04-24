PFL 1: ‘Pettis vs. Collard’ Live Results and Highlights

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) returns for their first event of 2021 with PFL 1. The fight card features the featherweights and lightweights and in the main event, Anthony Pettis battles Clay Collard.

Anthony Pettis (24-10) is riding a two-fight winning streak and signed with the PFL after fighting out his UFC contract. The former UFC lightweight champ earned decision wins over Alex Morono and Donald Cerrone after being submitted by Diego Ferreira and losing a decision to Nate Diaz. In his career, “Showtime” holds notable wins over Stephen Thompson, Michael Chiesa, Charles Oliveira, Benson Henderson, and Gilbert Melendez.

Clay Collard (18-8) is returning to MMA for the first time since April of 2019. Since then, the UFC veteran has been a professional boxer under the Top Rank banner. He had six boxing fights in 2020 and eight in 2019. In his MMA career, however, Collard went 1-3 in the UFC including having his debut against Max Holloway where he lost a third-round TKO.

The co-main event of PFL 1 sees reigning lightweight champ Natan Schulte (20-3-1) battle UFC veteran, Marcin Held (26-7). Reigning featherweight champ, Lance Palmer (22-3) also competes against Bubba Jenkins (14-4). Another notable scrap is DWCS alum, Brendan Loughnane (19-3) takes on UFC veteran Sheymon Moraes (11-4) at featherweight.

PFL 1 Main Card:

Anthony Pettis vs. Clay Collard

Natan Schulte vs. Marcin Held

Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Lazar Stojadonovic

Bubba Jenkins def. Lance Palmer via unanimous decision (30-27 x3) – earns 3 points in the featherweight standings

Another takedown for Bubba Jenkins in the 3rd round! #2021PFL1

🇺🇸 LIVE NOW ESPN2

— PFL (@PFLMMA) April 24, 2021

Bubba Jenkins has full control closing out the 1st round!#2021PFL1

🇺🇸 LIVE NOW ESPN2

— PFL (@PFLMMA) April 24, 2021

PFL 1 Prelims:

Brendan Loughnane def. Sheymon Moraes via KO (punches) at 2:55 of Round 1 – earns 6 points in the featherweight standings

FIRST KO OF THE 2021 PFL SEASON! BRENDAN LOUGHNANE NOW HOLDS THE TOP SPOT IN THE FEATHERWEIGHT STANDINGS!#2021PFL1

🇺🇸 LIVE NOW ESPN+

— PFL (@PFLMMA) April 24, 2021

Raush Manfio def. Joilton Lutterbach via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) – earns 3 points in the lightweight standings

Akhmet Aliev def. Mikhail Odintsov via unanimous decision (29-28 x3) – earns 3 points in the lightweight standings

HUGE RIGHT TO END THE 1st ROUND! Aliev is in control heading into the second round…#2021PFL1

🇺🇸 LIVE NOW ESPN+

— PFL (@PFLMMA) April 23, 2021

Chris Wade def. Anthony Dizy via unanimous decision (29-28 x3) – earns 3 points in the featherweight standings

Chris Wade threatens with a choke! The second round continues…#2021PFL1

🇺🇸 LIVE NOW ESPN+

— PFL (@PFLMMA) April 23, 2021

Tyler Diamond def. Sung Bin Jo via unanimous decision (30-27 x3) – earns 3 points in the featherweight standings

Tyler Diamond bounces back and may have just stolen the 3rd round! We go to the judges… pic.twitter.com/ci3j4H8vue — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 23, 2021

Alex Martinez def. Loik Radzhabov via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27) – earns 3 points in lightweight standings

Loik comes out swinging to start the 3rd round!#2021PFL1

🇺🇸 LIVE NOW ESPN+

— PFL (@PFLMMA) April 23, 2021

