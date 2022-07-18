Kayla Harrison wants “big fights,” hints at leaving PFL after the 2022 season: “I think this would probably be my last season”

Kayla Harrison says the 2022 PFL season might be her last.

Harrison, who previously tested free agency, is looking to become a three-time PFL champion. Now, ahead of her semifinal fight, Harrison revealed she is getting tired of the season format and may just have one-off fights before leaving the PFL to go after big fights.

“I’m not getting young, for sure, I think that going through this season especially, there’s been some other stuff behind the scenes going on, whatever, life is life there is always something going on But, 14, by the time I’m done with the season it will be 16 fights in, it’ll be time to maybe start (looking elsewhere),” Harrison said to MMA Underground. “I want the big fights. I’ve been doing what you would call seasons, I’ve been training twice a day since I was 12 years old. So it’s been 20 years now of putting my body through the mill… I want the big fights, and if that means I have to be patient and wait and not compete in a season, then I’ll be patient and wait. It’s not about money, it’s about legacy and it’s about testing myself against the best. So I think this would probably be my last season.”

Although she has run through the PFL and has collected two million so far, Harrison has been clear that she wants legacy fights. One big fight is the bout against Cris Cyborg, while she isn’t opposed to staying with the PFL, she would rather do one-off fights than the season.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Kayla Harrison is set to meet Martina Jindrova in the main event of PFL 9 on August 20. She’s coming off a first-round TKO win over Kaitlin Young and prior to that, beat Marina Mokhnatkina by decision in the season-opener.

Do you think Kayla Harrison will leave the PFL?