Just Scrap Radio Ep. 207 with Mario Bautista and Chris Barnett

By Cole Shelton - October 21, 2025
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 207

The 207th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 321.

We’re first joined by eighth-ranked UFC bantamweight Mario Bautista (1:12). We close things out by chatting with UFC heavyweight Chris Barnett (14:18).

Mario Bautista opens up the show to preview his UFC 321 main card fight against Umar Nurmagomedov. Mario talks about how this fight got put together and whether or not he was surprised by the matchup. He then chats about going into enemy territory and the style matchup against Nurmagomedov. Bautista then talks about how he sees the fight playing out and what a win does for him. Mario also chats about the state of the bantamweight division.

Chris Barnett closes out the program to preview his UFC 321 fight against Hamdy Abdelwahab. Chris talks about his time off and why he’s been off for a year. He then talks about the knee injury he sustained during the fight. The fan-favorite then gives an update on his training and how he sees this fight playing out.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

Chris Barnett Mario Bautista MMA Podcasts Radio UFC

Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje gets honest about UFC 254 defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Harry Kettle - October 21, 2025
Drew Dober
UFC

Drew Dober reveals he lost his unborn child during UFC Vancouver camp

Harry Kettle - October 21, 2025

UFC veteran Drew Dober has revealed that he lost his unborn child during training camp for UFC Vancouver.

Tom Aspinall UFC victory
UFC

UFC star thinks Tom Aspinall represents the next stage of divisional dominance

Harry Kettle - October 21, 2025

UFC star Michael ‘Venom’ Page believes Tom Aspinall, like Jon Jones, can dominate his division as world champion.

Arman Tsarukyan, Ilia Topuria
UFC

Arman Tsarukyan is "the biggest challenge" for Ilia Topuria, per Kyle Nelson

Dylan Bowker - October 20, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan is someone who could present a stiff test for Ilia Topuria according to a recently victorious UFC lightweight. Kyle Nelson is the combatant in question who thinks this and the former UFC featherweight introduced himself to the lightweight scene in a big way at UFC Vancouver.

UFC
UFC Vancouver

UFC Vancouver's Melissa Croden on potential Canadian MMA boom: "We're all passive and nice until we're not"

Dylan Bowker - October 20, 2025

After her successful UFC debut, amid several big wins for Canadian combatants at UFC Vancouver, Melissa Croden foresees a galvanizing of the Canadian MMA scene taking place. There was a lot of stacked Canadian representation on the UFC Vancouver card, with names like Mike Malott, Aiemann Zahabi, Kyle Nelson, and Charles Jourdain all notching important wins.

Jean Silva poses on the scale during the Noche UFC 3 ceremonial weigh-in, opposite Max Holloway holding the BMF belt at the UFC 318 press conference

Jean Silva slams Max Holloway in response to mockery of recent UFC callout

Curtis Calhoun - October 20, 2025
Brendan Allen punches Reinier de Ridder at UFC Vancouver
Reinier de Ridder

What's next for Brendan Allen and Reinier de Ridder after UFC Vancouver?

Cole Shelton - October 20, 2025

The UFC was in Vancouver, Canada, on Saturday, October for a solid UFC Vancouver Fight Night card. The main event saw middleweight contenders throw down as Brendan Allen took on Reinier de Ridder.

Mackenzie Dern answers a question during the UFC 273 press conference, opposite Zhang Weili in the Octagon at UFC 312
UFC

Mackenzie Dern admits she 'wouldn't be ready' to fight Zhang Weili at UFC 321 if ex-champ kept title

Curtis Calhoun - October 20, 2025

UFC strawweight star Mackenzie Dern saluted the former strawweight titleholder ahead of her vacant title fight at UFC 321.

Max Holloway enters the Octagon for his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318, opposite Mike Perry at the weigh-ins for his fight with Jake Paul
Max Holloway

Max Holloway brutally shuts down fighting bare-knuckle after UFC retirement: "Stupidest thing"

Curtis Calhoun - October 20, 2025

BMF champion Max Holloway doesn’t have any plans of following up his legendary UFC tenure with a move to the bare-knuckle boxing ring.

Kevin Holland lies down in the cage during a brief stoppage at UFC Vancouver vs. Mike Malott
Mike Malott

'Cheap'...Mike Malott reveals tense exchange backstage with Kevin Holland after UFC Vancouver controversy

Curtis Calhoun - October 20, 2025

Things between UFC welterweights Kevin Holland and Mike Malott nearly escalated backstage after their fight at UFC Vancouver.