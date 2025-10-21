Just Scrap Radio Ep. 207 with Mario Bautista and Chris Barnett

The 207th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 321.

We’re first joined by eighth-ranked UFC bantamweight Mario Bautista (1:12). We close things out by chatting with UFC heavyweight Chris Barnett (14:18).

Mario Bautista opens up the show to preview his UFC 321 main card fight against Umar Nurmagomedov. Mario talks about how this fight got put together and whether or not he was surprised by the matchup. He then chats about going into enemy territory and the style matchup against Nurmagomedov. Bautista then talks about how he sees the fight playing out and what a win does for him. Mario also chats about the state of the bantamweight division.

Chris Barnett closes out the program to preview his UFC 321 fight against Hamdy Abdelwahab. Chris talks about his time off and why he’s been off for a year. He then talks about the knee injury he sustained during the fight. The fan-favorite then gives an update on his training and how he sees this fight playing out.

