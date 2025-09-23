Nabil Anane switches sports to face former champion in kickboxing debut at ONE Friday Fights 126

Nabil Anane refuses to take the easy path toward multi-division glory. The ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion seeks immediate validation against elite competition when he enters unfamiliar territory.

Anane faces Ilias Ennahachi at ONE Friday Fights 126 on Friday, September 26, live from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The 21-year-old makes his kickboxing debut against the former flyweight ruler in a potential title eliminator.

Ennahachi carries an undefeated ONE Championship record and owns a victory over current flyweight king Superlek. Anane understands the magnitude of his challenge. The Team Mehdi Zatout product spent months adapting his striking arsenal for kickboxing rules, knowing that one miscalculation could derail his multi-sport ambitions.

His confidence stems from extensive film study revealing critical weaknesses in his opponent’s game. The young champion believes Ennahachi’s fading power in later rounds creates opportunities for late-fight dominance.

“When they offered me my first kickboxing fight against former Flyweight Champion Ilias Ennahachi, I knew he was a great fighter. He’s also beaten Superlek before,” he said.

“A weakness I see in Ilias Ennahachi is that he starts strong but fades in the later rounds. He doesn’t have the same power at the end as he does in the beginning.”

Nabil Anane envisions historic multi-belt collection

Nabil Anane views his current Muay Thai title as the foundation for unprecedented dominance. The Algerian-Thai striker dreams of collecting five additional belts across multiple weight classes and striking disciplines.

Anane’s journey from promotional debut loss to undisputed champion demonstrates his relentless determination. Seven consecutive victories, including a highlight-reel knockout of Nico Carrillo for interim gold, proved his credentials.

The young superstar sees kickboxing success as validation of his striking supremacy. Victory over Ennahachi opens direct pathways to bantamweight title contention against Jonathan Haggerty.

Each belt represents years of sacrifice and discipline that shaped him into an elite competitor. He refuses to settle for single-sport excellence when multi-division greatness beckons.

“The undisputed belt I got is like a symbol of all my hard work, my physical and mental efforts. It’s a reward for my perseverance,” he said.

“If I beat Ilias, it’ll bring me even closer to my dream, and the doors to a title shot will open up.”