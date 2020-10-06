Just Scrap Radio Ep. 13 with Marlon Moraes, Tim Johnson, Giga Chikadze & Youssef Zalal

The 13th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Fight Island 5 and Bellator 248.

We’re first joined by one-half of the main event and number one ranked bantamweight, Marlon Moraes (2:21). Next, Bellator heavyweight, Tim Johnson (16:33) comes on. UFC featherweight, Giga Chikadze (32:19) joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC featherweight, Youssef Zalal (46:24).

Marlon Moraes opens up the show to preview his main event fight against Cory Sandhagen. The number one contender discusses the fallout from his last fight against Jose Aldo and seeing Aldo get the title shot despite him winning. Moraes then talks about the canceled Petr Yan fight and why he wouldn’t be surprised if he gets the next title shot with a win over Sandhagen.

Tim Johnson then comes on to preview his rematch against Cheick Kongo at Bellator 248. Johnson talks about being part of the first major MMA event in France. He will also fight Kongo in his home country with some fans allowed. The former UFC heavyweight explains why he wanted the rematch and where a win over the veteran puts him.

Giga Chikadze joins the program again to preview his UFC Fight Island 5 fight against Omar Morales. Chikadze discusses him testing positive for COVID-19 and pulling him from the Alex Caceres matchup. Chikadze then talks about how he plans on handing Moraes his first career loss. He also touches on his excitement to be on Fight Island.

Youssef Zalal closes out the program to talk about his fight on Saturday night at UFC Fight Island 5. This interview was conducted before Zalal’s opponent was changed but he still provided some good insight on him staying at featherweight, and him looking to go 4-0 in 2020 in the UFC.

