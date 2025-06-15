Max Holloway has major plans if he ruins Dustin Poirier’s retirement fight at UFC 318
Max Holloway has a colossal goal if he can defeat Dustin Poirier.
Holloway is a beloved fighter in the UFC, but he will enter enemy territory at UFC 318. This will be Poirier’s final pro MMA fight, and it’ll be in New Orleans. That means “The Diamond” will be getting some hometown love from the fans. “Blessed” has been defeated by Poirier twice, but he realizes what a win in his third attempt would do for his ultimate goal.
The former UFC Featherweight Champion is eyeing gold in at 155 pounds.
RELATED: COACH ISN’T RULING OUT DUSTIN POIRIER FIGHTING AGAIN AFTER MAX HOLLOWAY TRILOGY: “NEVER SAY NEVER”
Max Holloway Wants Undisputed Lightweight Champion Status
In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Max Holloway said that if he can turn in a stellar showing against Dustin Poirier, he might secure a title opportunity at 155 pounds (via MMAFighting).
“I have the opportunity to be his retirement fight,” Holloway said on his YouTube channel. “I know he’s trying to ride off into the sunset… he can go and do that, but it might be a little sad because I want to go out there and get my hand raised.
“The message that I’m trying to send is that I’m still here,” Holloway said. “I know this is Dustin’s retirement fight, but his last fight was for a title. I still have title [contention] in my mind, and a couple of weeks before us, there’s a title fight at 155 and I got history with both men.
“At the end of the day, I go out there, I do my thing, I make a statement, I get a statement win, who’s to say your boy is not fighting for [the lightweight] undisputed title at the end of the year?”
Former 145-pound titleholder Ilia Topuria will be facing Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship on June 28. The title fight will headline UFC 317 in Las Vegas.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Max Holloway UFC