Paddy Pimblett absolutely rips ‘nobody’ Arman Tsarukyan: ‘He’s a boring b*****d’

By Cole Shelton - December 4, 2025
Paddy Pimblett, Arman Tsarukyan

Paddy Pimblett isn’t a fan of Arman Tsarukyan.

Tsarukyan is the No. 1 contender at lightweight, but he isn’t fighting for the interim belt. Instead, it will be Pimblett taking on Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 324 on January 24.

Although Tsarukyan is the No. 1 contender, Pimblett said there’s a big reason why he isn’t getting the title shot, and that’s because he’s boring.

“The stare-down at the weigh-in, he headbutts Hooker and nearly ruins another main event,” Pimblett said to CoinPoker. “He’s just been fed everything on a silver platter his whole life. He can’t control his emotions. What are you doing headbutting someone at a weigh-in? That just shows what an idiot he is. And he nearly ruined another main event. And if he were to have cut Dan Hooker there, the fight was off.

“And now he’s bitching now like, why haven’t I got the title shots? It’s because you can’t be trusted with it, lad. You’re a liability. You think because your family’s got money lad, you can get away with doing whatever you want. You can’t. So he needs to shut up and remember his f*****g place. No one wants to watch him fight. He’s an absolute nit. He’s boring to watch. Charles Olivera doesn’t have boring fights, and Arman Tsarukyan made a fight with him boring.”

Pimblett believes the UFC doesn’t want Tsarukyan in title fights, and it’s the right choice.

Paddy Pimblett blasts Arman Tsarukyan

Not only does Pimblett think Tsarukyam not getting the title shot is fine, but he also isn’t a fan of the contender.

Pimblett believes Tsarukyan won’t do anything to him in person as he’s all talk and can’t back it up.

Arman can sit at his, eating caviar for breakfast, crying his eyes out. I don’t give a f**k. He’s a nobody. He can sit out for another year and wait. He might be number one in the rankings, but he can eat sh*t. He’s a boring b*****d lad. And then he is trying to talk sh*t about me to stay relevant. And it’s funny, he said in the interview, when I see Paddy I want to slap him. Lad, you’ve just seen me last week in Qatar.

“You never did a thing. I jumped in the back of one of your photos, you had the big team photo and I was walking past in the background, you know what I mean? Won’t do a thing lad. He wants to act big and act like that, but if he tries to slap me, he’ll get knocked out. He’ll be shooting in for the take down because that’s all he can do. He’s all talk though. He’s all mouth, no action. He’s an absolute sausage.”

Pimblett is 23-3 as a pro and coming off a dominant win over Michael Chandler.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Arman Tsarukyan Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Leon Edwards enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 322

Leon Edwards finally breaks social media silence after first KO loss at UFC 322

Curtis Calhoun - December 4, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili speaks with Joe Rogan after his victory at UFC 320
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili makes shocking choice for next opponent after UFC 323, dismisses Umar Nurmagomedov rematch

Curtis Calhoun - December 4, 2025

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili is eying a fresh, new challenge with a win this Saturday at UFC 323 over Petr Yan.

Alexandre Pantoja poses for a photo with his family after his win at UFC 296
UFC

VIDEO | Alexandre Pantoja watches heartfelt message from son ahead of UFC 323 title fight

Curtis Calhoun - December 4, 2025

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja received an emotional message from his young son ahead of his co-headlining fight at UFC 323.

Petr Yan
UFC

Petr Yan expects immediate rematch for Merab Dvalishvili if he beats him at UFC 323: 'Would be a really cool trilogy'

Cole Shelton - December 4, 2025

Petr Yan knows he will have to beat Merab Dvalishvili twice if he’s going to remain the bantamweight champion.

Alexandre Pantoja, UFC 317, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC 323's Alexandre Pantoja makes plans clear if he defeats Joshua Van

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 4, 2025

Alexandre Pantoja has clear plans if he can earn another successful title defense at UFC 323.

Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan thinks UFC heavyweight division is in trouble when former WWE star joins roster

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 4, 2025
Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili staredown
Petr Yan

UFC 323's Petr Yan not overly impressed by Merab Dvalishvili's activity

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 4, 2025

As UFC 323 draws closer, Petr Yan isn’t mesmerized by Merab Dvalishvili’s activity.

Islam Makhachev attends the UFC 311 press conference, opposite Kamaru Usman backstage at UFC 294
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman's manager makes his pitch for Islam Makhachev title fight

Harry Kettle - December 4, 2025

Kamaru Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has made his pitch for the former champion to get a shot at Islam Makhachev.

Joshua Van and Alexandre Pantoja
Joshua Van

Joshua Van sees Alexandre Pantoja as the flyweight GOAT ahead of UFC 323

Harry Kettle - December 4, 2025

Joshua Van has said that in his eyes, Alexandre Pantoja is the flyweight GOAT as they prepare to battle it out at UFC 323.

Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan trade punches during their fight at UFC Las Vegas
Petr Yan

Merab Dvalishvili says there's no bad blood with Petr Yan heading into UFC 323

Harry Kettle - December 4, 2025

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has said there’s no bad blood between him and Petr Yan ahead of UFC 323.