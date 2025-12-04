Paddy Pimblett absolutely rips ‘nobody’ Arman Tsarukyan: ‘He’s a boring b*****d’

Paddy Pimblett isn’t a fan of Arman Tsarukyan.

Tsarukyan is the No. 1 contender at lightweight, but he isn’t fighting for the interim belt. Instead, it will be Pimblett taking on Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 324 on January 24.

Although Tsarukyan is the No. 1 contender, Pimblett said there’s a big reason why he isn’t getting the title shot, and that’s because he’s boring.

“The stare-down at the weigh-in, he headbutts Hooker and nearly ruins another main event,” Pimblett said to CoinPoker. “He’s just been fed everything on a silver platter his whole life. He can’t control his emotions. What are you doing headbutting someone at a weigh-in? That just shows what an idiot he is. And he nearly ruined another main event. And if he were to have cut Dan Hooker there, the fight was off.

“And now he’s bitching now like, why haven’t I got the title shots? It’s because you can’t be trusted with it, lad. You’re a liability. You think because your family’s got money lad, you can get away with doing whatever you want. You can’t. So he needs to shut up and remember his f*****g place. No one wants to watch him fight. He’s an absolute nit. He’s boring to watch. Charles Olivera doesn’t have boring fights, and Arman Tsarukyan made a fight with him boring.”

Pimblett believes the UFC doesn’t want Tsarukyan in title fights, and it’s the right choice.

Not only does Pimblett think Tsarukyam not getting the title shot is fine, but he also isn’t a fan of the contender.

Pimblett believes Tsarukyan won’t do anything to him in person as he’s all talk and can’t back it up.

Arman can sit at his, eating caviar for breakfast, crying his eyes out. I don’t give a f**k. He’s a nobody. He can sit out for another year and wait. He might be number one in the rankings, but he can eat sh*t. He’s a boring b*****d lad. And then he is trying to talk sh*t about me to stay relevant. And it’s funny, he said in the interview, when I see Paddy I want to slap him. Lad, you’ve just seen me last week in Qatar.

“You never did a thing. I jumped in the back of one of your photos, you had the big team photo and I was walking past in the background, you know what I mean? Won’t do a thing lad. He wants to act big and act like that, but if he tries to slap me, he’ll get knocked out. He’ll be shooting in for the take down because that’s all he can do. He’s all talk though. He’s all mouth, no action. He’s an absolute sausage.”

Pimblett is 23-3 as a pro and coming off a dominant win over Michael Chandler.