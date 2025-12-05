Three under the radar fights you can’t miss at ONE Fight Night 38

Fabricio Andrade defends his belt in the main event. Submission grappling legends collide on the undercard. But some of the night’s best action might come from fights nobody’s talking about.

ONE Fight Night 38 lands at Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, December 6, with a loaded card that extends well beyond the marquee attractions. The depth is real. And buried underneath the championship fights are three matchups that could easily steal the show.

Ramadan Ondash meets Aliff Sor Dechapan in a strawweight Muay Thai battle that carries title implications neither fighter wants to acknowledge publicly. Both men are 21 or younger. Both are riding winning streaks. And both fight like their hair’s on fire.

Ondash walked through Chartpayak Saksatoon with a brutal knockout at ONE Friday Fights 114 this past June. The Lebanese destroyer has finished his last four opponents inside the distance. His style doesn’t allow for strategic patience or calculated risks.

Aliff brings the same energy from the opposite corner. The Malaysian-Thai product stopped two opponents with knockouts during his current four-fight winning streak. His showdown with Prajanchai PK Saenchai after his last win told everyone exactly where his head’s at.

The winner gets closer to gold. The loser still has time to rebuild. But the in-between doesn’t exist when two young strikers meet with this much on the line. Expect violence and expect it early.

Phetjeeja returns to Muay Thai after defending her ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Title against a Japanese opponent who made life difficult for three rounds. The Thai champion now faces Martyna Dominczak in a fight that determines whether her two-sport dream stays alive or dies in Bangkok.

Dominczak earned a $50,000 performance bonus for demolishing Nat Jaroonsak in her promotional debut. The Polish fighter believes her style creates problems Phetjeeja hasn’t solved yet. And she’s probably right to think that way given how few fighters combine forward pressure with technical precision the way she does.

Jeremy Miado tests rising Uzbek contender at ONE Fight Night 38

Jeremy Miado drops down to flyweight to meet Avazbek Kholmirzaev in a fight that means everything to the Uzbek prospect and just another day at the office for the Filipino veteran.

Kholmirzaev submitted Willie van Rooyen in his promotional debut after ripping through the ONE Friday Fights series with four finishes in five victories. The 25-year-old wrecking ball can end fights with strikes or submissions, which makes him dangerous in every position.

But Miado has seen it all. The 32-year-old veteran finished six of his seven ONE victories before the final bell. His flying knee has put people to sleep. His hands have crumpled faces. And his experience against elite competition gives him advantages that statistics don’t capture.

Kholmirzaev wants to keep climbing. Miado wants to remind everyone why veterans matter. One of them leaves Bangkok with momentum. The other leaves with questions.