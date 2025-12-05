Diogo Reis envisions dominant reign after upcoming title clash at ONE Fight Night 38: “The beginning of everything”

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu phenom Diogo Reis faces Japan’s Daiki Yonekura for the vacant ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title at ONE Fight Night 38 on Friday, December 5, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The bout brings together two master technicians in a duel that promises urgency, invention, and danger under ONE’s aggressive submission rule set.

Reis’ journey to this stage began far from any spotlight. In Manaus, Brazil, he honed his craft with little more than discipline, perseverance, and a hunger that outgrew the room he trained in. That mindset became the force that propelled his meteoric rise through Brazil’s competitive circuits and later across the United States.

Along the way, he captured accolades across the globe, including two ADCC World Championships in 2022 and 2024. Yet he still views the pursuit of ONE gold as a pillar moment in his evolving legacy. Those humble beginnings continue to guide him. Even as a two-time World Champion, Reis insists his hunger is only growing.

With 93 career victories, Reis often speaks of pressure as confirmation that he is walking the right path, that his work is resonating beyond the walls of the gym. His debut at ONE Fight Night 29 saw him chain a head-scissor choke into a kimura to finish Shoya Ishiguro, a declaration that his creativity and aggression were tailor-made for ONE Championship’s rule sets.

“What makes me different from the other athletes is my mind. Since I was a kid, I didn’t have big gyms or extra teachers. I’ve reached this level of jiu-jitsu with the minimum things,” he said. “Now I have all this support, so if I did all of that without it, [I know] I can go to the next level.”

“I’m very young. I’m only 23. I know I can [achieve] more. I’m only starting to build my legacy. I’m only in the beginning of everything. So I have a big way until I become a legend in the sport.”

Diogo Reis breaks down Daiki Yonekura ahead of vacant title fight

Diogo Reis crosses paths with a dangerous force in Daiki Yonekura, one of Japan’s best submission artists. With sharp leg locks, crisp mechanics, and victories over respected Brazilian grapplers, Yonekura has carved out a reputation as a lethal and unpredictable threat.

Reis remembers the exact moment the Japanese standout caught his attention, a decisive submission win over a Brazilian friend that instantly signaled Yonekura’s skill. Still, Reis believes he carries something intangible into this match, which is familiarity with ONE’s global stage.

Yonekura’s ambition mirrors his own. Two global stars, two contrasting paths, and one belt lie at the center of their collision. Only one will walk out with history strapped around their waist. Reis already knows how he intends to seize it.

“I know he is one of the best in Japan. I saw him defeat my Brazilian friend. If he’s one of the best in Japan, it’s good for me. I’m ready to defeat him,” he said. “I never underestimate [anyone.] I know he’s really good. He has good leg locks and foot locks, so he’s really good on that.

“I want to finish this fight by guillotine.”