ONE Fight Night 32 gets massive headliner between two KO artists

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 5, 2025

On Friday, June 6, #4-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Nakrob Fairtex will face surging striker Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi in a flyweight Muay Thai battle inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Jaosuayai

The two decorated knockout artists will headline ONE Fight Night 32 in a contest that promises to be a barnburner from the get-go.

In one corner, Nakrob has been nothing short of value-for-money since arriving in ONE Championship. Since early 2023, he’s earned eight victories in the ONE Friday Fights series.

Throughout his tenure, he’s defeated talented strikers in Muangthai PK Saenchai and Tagir Khalilov. His only setback came to interim bantamweight king Nabil Anane.

After coming up short in his mainstage debut to #3-ranked contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, Nakrob responded with a tremendous second-round knockout of Puengluang Baanramba at ONE Friday Fights 101. Now he’s eager to use that confidence to score his first victory in U.S. primetime.

Meanwhile Jaosuayai has also quickly become a fan-favorite. The Thai star holds a 7-2 record across his time in the Friday Fights series, rattling off five stoppages to boot.

The 23-year-old is fresh off his fifth finish after dismantling Denis Puric at ONE Friday Fights 100 this past March. That gained him entry to ONE’s global roster and a US$100,000 contract. He looks to continue delivering on that momentum in June.

Jaosuayai dreaming of future showdown with Takeru Segawa

Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi is on the cusp of his main roster debut in ONE Championship, but his vision doesn’t end there.

The Thai striker is targeting a prolific showdown with Japanese kickboxing ace Takeru Segawa. He believes he has the goods to send the three-division K-1 king down to the canvas and send himself into the stratosphere.

“Our strikes are similar, but I believe my strikes are more powerful than his. Takeru’s weakness is that when he retreats, he tends to drop his guard,” Jaosuayai said.

“I want the opportunity to fight you — whether in kickboxing or Muay Thai. I want to prove myself.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

ONE Championship

