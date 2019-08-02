ONE: Dawn of Heroes live stream, results and highlights

On Friday, ONE Championship returned to Manila, Philippines with an absolutely stacked card in ONE: Dawn of Heroes.

The card was topped by a featherweight title fight between ferocious champion Martin Nguyen and surging Japanese challenger Koyomi “Moushigo” Matsushima. The co-headliner, meanwhile, saw ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan Haggerty attempt to defend his strap against Thai tank Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

For Western fans, the most notable features of the ONE: Dawn of Heroes card were the latest appearances from former UFC champions Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez.

The former UFC flyweight champion Johnson took on Japan’s Tatsumitsu Wada in the semifinals of the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix, while the former lightweight champion Alvarez took on two-time former ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard Folayang in a ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix semifinal bout. Alvarez and Folayang’s bout was not initially part of the tournament, but was added after a slew of injuries.

ONE: Dawn of Heroes was also supposed to feature the ONE debut of former UFC heavyweight Arjan Bhullar, but his opponent Mauro Cerilli failed a pre-fight medical, nixing the matchup.

Arjan Bhullar vs Mauro Cerilli is cancelled. Hearing that Cerilli is injured. #DawnOfHeroes — Tom Taylor (@TomTayMMA) August 2, 2019

ONE: Dawn of Heroes live results and highlights:

ONE: Dawn of Heroes live results and highlights:

Main Card:

Martin Nguyen vs. Koyomi Matsushima (ONE Featherweight World Title)

Jonathan Haggerty vs. Rodtang Jitmuangnon (ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title)

Eduard Folayang vs. Eddie Alvarez (ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix semifinal)

Demetrious Johnson vs. Tatsumitsu Wada (ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix semifinal)

Danny Kingad vs. Reece McLaren (ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix semifinal)

Rodlek PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym vs. Andrew Miller (ONE Super Series Muay Thai — bantamweight)

Preliminary Card

Geje Eustaquio vs. Yuya Wakamatsu (ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Reserve)

Honorio Banario vs. Dae Sung Park (mixed martial arts — lightweight)

Leandro Issa vs. Daichi Takenaka (mixed martial arts — bantamweight)

James Nakashima defeats Yushin Okami via unanimous decision (mixed martial arts — welterweight)

Xie Bin defeats Edward Kelly via technical decision (mixed martial arts — featherweight)

Miao Li Tao defeats Pongsiri Mitsatit via unanimous decision (mixed martial arts — 57-kilogram catch weight)

Chinese 🇨🇳 Shaolin warrior Miao Li Tao turns in a dominant all-around performance to score a unanimous decision win over Pongsiri Mitsatit! #WeAreONE #DawnOfHeroes #Manila #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/5nz74CDqyJ — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) August 2, 2019

Ayaka Miura defeats Samara Santos via submission (Americana) at 0:39 of round two (mixed martial arts — women’s strawweight)

Muhammad Aiman defeats Sunoto via unanimous decision (mixed martial arts — bantamweight)

Malaysian sensation Muhammad Aiman kicks off ONE: DAWN OF HEROES with an impressive striking display to claim a unanimous decision victory over Sunoto! #WeAreONE #DawnOfHeroes #Manila #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/JQjqmDKTxH — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) August 2, 2019

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/2/2019.