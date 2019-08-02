Nate Diaz releases hype video for his UFC 241 return against Anthony Pettis

Fan favorite Nate Diaz will return to the Octagon later this month at UFC 241 for a welterweight scrap with Anthony Pettis.

‘Showtime’ and ‘The Stockton Slugger’ have a history, and are now eager to finally settle their beef on August 17 in Anaheim.

Adding to the drama is the fact that this will mark Diaz’s first fight since August of 2016, where he suffered a controversial majority decision loss to Conor McGregor.

Prior to the loss the former title challenger, Nate Diaz (19-11 MMA), was coming off a submission win over the aforementioned Conor McGregor, which was preceeded by a mauling of Michael Johnson.

Despite being away for nearly three full years, and not suprisingly in the least, Nate Diaz appears to be in phenomenal shape ahead of this month’s blockbuster event.

The Stockton native posted the following video on Instagram hyping his upcoming fight with ‘Showtime’ Pettis.

As for Anthony Pettis, the former UFC lightweight champion is coming off a spectacular knockout victory over Stephen Thompson in his most recent Octagon appearance. ‘Showtime’ has gone 4-3 over his past seven fights overall, suffering defeats to Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier and Tony Ferguson respectively during that stretch.

Many feel that a win for Nate Diaz would set up a seemingly inevitable trilogy fight with Conor McGregor.

However, for that to happen Diaz will first have to get through Pettis who is looking to prove himself as a true contender at 170-pounds.

UFC 241 is headlined by a heavyweight title fight rematch featuring current champion Daniel Cormier taking on former title holder Stipe Miocic.

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Anthony Pettis and Nate Diaz square off in the co-main event of UFC 241 on August 17 in Anaheim? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 2, 2019