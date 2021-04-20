Jake Paul calls out Daniel Cormier: “I’ll beat the f**k out of your fat ass too, just like Stipe did”

Jake Paul has called out Daniel Cormier as he wants to beat him up just like his fellow Clevelander, Stipe Miocic did.

In the lead-up to Paul’s boxing match against Ben Askren, Cormier was vocal about the fight. He had said after “Funky” pushed him at the press conference, Askren was going to win the fight, which is far from what happened.

In the fight, Paul was showing off his jab and then landed a big overhand right that dropped Askren and ended the fight in the first round. After the fight, the brash YouTuber heard some more chirping from Cormier, so Paul is hoping to box him and beat him up just like Miocic did.

“Daniel Cormier (was saying) that’s my boy Ben, he’s gonna beat Jake, he pushed him in the face so he’s gonna win now, chirp, chirp, chirp,” Paul said on his brother’s podcast, Impaulsive. “I knock him out and he’s on Twitter, ‘Ben, are you serious, bro, you went down like that. Ben are you kidding me, I can’t believe you did that to the MMA community.’ Shut the f**k up b***h. I’ll beat the f**k out of your fat ass too, just like Stipe did, Cleveland sh*t. I’ll beat the f**k out of Daniel Cormier.”

Although Jake Paul wants to fight Daniel Cormier, it’s uncertain that would be next. Cormier is retired and doing UFC commentating, he also weighs a lot more than Paul, so he would have to move up to heavyweight to make the bout happen. However, if it does, he would silence the critics of him not fighting anyone good. Regardless, Paul has options for his next fight after he knocked out Ben Askren on Saturday.

Would you like to see Jake Paul vs. Daniel Cormier? And, who do you think would win?