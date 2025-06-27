George Jarvis “always knew” he’d cross paths with Regian Eersel
For as long as he’s been fighting, British Muay Thai contender George Jarvis has felt a clash with two-sport ONE World Champion Regian Eersel has been inevitable.
Jarvis challenges Eersel for the ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE Fight Night 34 on Friday, August 1, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.
Eersel established himself as one of the world’s elite strikers long before Jarvis turned professional. The champion built his legacy while “G-Unit” was still honing his craft as a promising puncher.
But Jarvis used that time to study the dual-reigning icon carefully. His idol has now become his rival, and he’s eager to lock horns and bring his dream to fruition this summer.
“I was still fighting amateur rules as a junior when he was fighting and taking on the best guys in America,” he said.
“So you know, I’ve been watching him for a long time, I’ve been studying. It’s one of them things that, you know, I always knew we might cross paths. I can’t wait.”
George Jarvis embraces underdog role against Regian Eersel
George Jarvis is heading into the biggest bout of his career at ONE Fight Night 34. And he’s under no illusions about where he stands against two-sport ONE World Champion Regian Eersel.
Jarvis is well aware that he’ll be the underdog when he sets foot inside the ring in Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. But that moniker doesn’t shake him.
He respects the dominant groundwork that Eersel has laid down in ONE Championship. Many have fallen to the firepower possessed by the Dutchman. But Jarvis believes he’s more than ready to dethrone “The Immortal” and go from contender to king.
“Regian [Eersel] has every right to be the favorite in this fight. He’s been the champion for a long time and beat some amazing opponents. But I know it’s my time,” he said.
“I’m 100 percent confident in myself and my team that we’re ready for this fight. It doesn’t matter what the world thinks. I’m excited to show everyone, and shock everyone, if they don’t believe it.”
