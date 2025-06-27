George Jarvis “always knew” he’d cross paths with Regian Eersel

For as long as he’s been fighting, British Muay Thai contender George Jarvis has felt a clash with two-sport ONE World Champion Regian Eersel has been inevitable.

Jarvis challenges Eersel for the ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE Fight Night 34 on Friday, August 1, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Eersel established himself as one of the world’s elite strikers long before Jarvis turned professional. The champion built his legacy while “G-Unit” was still honing his craft as a promising puncher.

But Jarvis used that time to study the dual-reigning icon carefully. His idol has now become his rival, and he’s eager to lock horns and bring his dream to fruition this summer.

“I was still fighting amateur rules as a junior when he was fighting and taking on the best guys in America,” he said.

“So you know, I’ve been watching him for a long time, I’ve been studying. It’s one of them things that, you know, I always knew we might cross paths. I can’t wait.”