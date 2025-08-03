Neil Magny shares next goal following UFC Vegas 108 win over Elizeu Zaleski

Neil Magny has a goal in mind after scoring a second-round TKO finish over Elizeu Zaleski.

Magny and Zaleski shared the Octagon this past Saturday at UFC Vegas 108. It was a crucial bout for Magny, who was looking to avoid a third straight loss. He was coming off knockout losses to Michael Morales and Carlos Prates.

The seasoned veteran proved he still has some juice left in the tank, and he’s back in the win column. Speaking to reporters during the UFC Vegas 108 post-fight press conference, Magny revealed that his goal is to get back on the official welterweight rankings (via MMAJunkie).

“I tell everybody, you just have to set those goals and start knocking them out,” Magny told MMA Junkie at the UFC on ESPN 71 post-fight press conference. “Goal 1 was to go out there and get a win. That part is done. Now let’s go find the next opponent, and hopefully it gets me closer to the rankings, and before you know it, I’m right back in there, ready to go.”

Magny admitted that Zaleski’s approach to the fight wasn’t something he was anticipating, but he made the proper adjustments to stay the course.

“Man, I felt great,” Magny said. “Elizeu is a great opponent. He’s a veteran, as well. He made some really good adjustments in his training camp to come out here and fight in a way he thought he had the best chance of winning. He definitely pulled a different approach than what we’re used to seeing from him on film. It just made him be an offensive grappler in that fight, But we’re both veterans, and we figure out a way to get it done.”

Whether or not the 38-year-old Magny can climb his way back to the 170-pound rankings remains to be seen, but he’ll enjoy the fruits of his labor for now.