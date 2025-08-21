Nate Diaz torches ‘scared’ Khamzat Chimaev following UFC 319 performance

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 21, 2025

Nate Diaz continues to put Khamzat Chimaev on blast following UFC 319.

Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev

Chimaev captured the UFC Middleweight Championship thanks to a blowout decision victory over Dricus du Plessis in Chicago. The bout wasn’t competitive, as du Plessis had no answer for the grappling of “Borz.” While there is no doubting that Chimaev put on a masterclass in the grappling department, some fans and even experts believe the lack of action left a lot to be desired.

Diaz was quick to share his thoughts on social media by expressing his belief that Chimaev “can’t fight.” The Stockton legend added context to his post during a live stream with Sneako.

“I don’t like that kind of fighting,” Diaz said. “It’s boring to me. He’s supposed to be a big, scary guy, right? And then do you remember when he had him in side control and he’s holding him? Dominating him, right? And then he’s like, ‘Let’s go,’ and he hits him a little bit. Real soft punches and [expletive]. That’s what people don’t understand about the style. That type of fighter is a scared fighter.

“He’s scared for his life. He’s that afraid that if he let’s go to hit him hard, that [expletive] might get up and get the [expletive] away from him. So, that’s a scared style to me. He comes off as this big, intimidating guy but he’s a big, old, scared [expletive] child. That’s why I tweeted about it. I said he’s not a fighter because you could tell by how scared he is holding him that tight.”

UFC CEO Dana White is already at work finding Chimaev’s first title challenger. He has booked a middleweight clash between Reinier de Ridder and Anthony Hernandez. While the winner of that fight could earn a championship opportunity, the winner of Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho is also very much in play.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Khamzat Chimaev Nate Diaz UFC

Related

Anthony Hernandez, Romand Dolidze, UFC Vegas 109, Pros react, UFC

Anthony Hernandez explains why he took Reinier de Ridder fight at UFC Vancouver

Harry Kettle - August 21, 2025
Jasmine Jasudavicius, UFC 315, Bonus, UFC
Manon Fiorot

Jasmine Jasudavicius wants title shot if she beats Manon Fiorot at UFC Vancouver

Harry Kettle - August 21, 2025

Jasmine Jasudavicius believes she can earn a title shot if she defeats Manon Fiorot at UFC Vancouver.

Brian Ortega, Aljamain Sterling
Brian Ortega

Brian Ortega is ready for a war with Aljamain Sterling at UFC Shanghai

Harry Kettle - August 21, 2025

UFC featherweight Brian Ortega is prepared for war when he meets Aljamain Sterling at UFC Shanghai this weekend.

Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier shoots down Conor McGregor’s UFC comeback plans: “He wants to stay relevant”

Harry Kettle - August 21, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier isn’t convinced that Conor McGregor will actually return to mixed martial arts.

Aaron Pico
UFC

Tim Elliott on Aaron Pico loss: "Don’t know how you comeback from something like that"

Dylan Bowker - August 20, 2025

Tim Elliott is able to bask a bit in the glow of a big win in Chicago, but Aaron Pico did not have the same stroke of luck on August 16th. At UFC 319, both Elliott and Pico entered the cage on the same night but exited the octagon with dramatically different outcomes.

Bryan Battle

Bryan Battle released from UFC after back-to-back weight misses

Cole Shelton - August 20, 2025
Sean Brady
Sean Brady

Sean Brady blasts Ian Machado Garry for turning down UFC Vancouver fight: 'Lost another main event'

Cole Shelton - August 20, 2025

Sean Brady has taken aim at Ian Machado Garry for turning down the UFC Vancouver fight.

Sean O’Malley entrance
UFC

Sean O’Malley reveals preferred timeframe for next UFC fight following submission loss to Merab Dvalishvili

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 20, 2025

Sean O’Malley has an ideal timeframe for his next UFC outing.

Aljamain Sterling
Brian Ortega

Aljamain Sterling criticizes one aspect of UFC Shanghai booking against Brian Ortega

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 20, 2025

Aljamain Sterling isn’t gung-ho about his fight with Brian Ortega being scheduled for five rounds.

Brian Ortega, Aljamain Sterling
Brian Ortega

Pro fighters make their picks for Brian Ortega vs Aljamain Sterling

Cole Shelton - August 20, 2025

In the co-main event of UFC Shanghai, featherweight contenders throw down as Brian Ortega takes on Aljamain Sterling. Heading into the bout, Ortega is a +200 underdog while the former bantamweight champ is a -265 favorite on FanDuel.