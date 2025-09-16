Mike Perry declares that he’ll make Jeremy Stephens quit at BKFC 82

BKFC star Mike Perry believes that he will make Jeremy Stephens quit when they finally collide at BKFC 82 next month.

As we know, Mike Perry is the biggest success story in BKFC’s short history. He’s done some incredible things since joining the promotion and as we look ahead to the future, he has another tough test on his hands as he prepares to throw down with fellow former UFC fighter Jeremy Stephens.

Things have been heating up a great deal in the last few days and weeks, with the two even being involved in a physical altercation with one another. We all know what Perry and Stephens bring to the table and with so much firepower between them, you’d have to imagine their BKFC 82 collision will be an absolute slugfest.

In a recent press conference, Perry made his intentions perfectly clear for this fight.

Perry believes he’ll make Stephens quit

“I guess I got to watch out for the left and right, but I’m super confident in my skills, my training, my movement, my speed, my athleticism, my ability to be my best self,” Perry said.

“I look at comments and things people say about me, but they can never understand me because I’m me, and I barely understand me. I’m still learning about myself, and I’m still enjoying that, and honestly there’s nothing I need to look out for. He can have the best night of his life, and it’s not going to be enough to beat me. I’m going to beat his ass, period.”

“Get your will ready,” Perry told Stephens. “Write a list you want your fam to do for you after you can’t f*cking move or talk no more. You’re going to be crippled. Thanks Jeremy for taking the fight. It’s nice to have an opponent, but I’m going to smash your face in.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie