Mike Perry declares that he’ll make Jeremy Stephens quit at BKFC 82

By Harry Kettle - September 16, 2025
Mike Perry BKFC

BKFC star Mike Perry believes that he will make Jeremy Stephens quit when they finally collide at BKFC 82 next month.

As we know, Mike Perry is the biggest success story in BKFC’s short history. He’s done some incredible things since joining the promotion and as we look ahead to the future, he has another tough test on his hands as he prepares to throw down with fellow former UFC fighter Jeremy Stephens.

RELATED: Conor McGregor vs. Mike Perry is a ‘very real’ possibility, says former UFC star

Things have been heating up a great deal in the last few days and weeks, with the two even being involved in a physical altercation with one another. We all know what Perry and Stephens bring to the table and with so much firepower between them, you’d have to imagine their BKFC 82 collision will be an absolute slugfest.

In a recent press conference, Perry made his intentions perfectly clear for this fight.

Perry believes he’ll make Stephens quit

“I guess I got to watch out for the left and right, but I’m super confident in my skills, my training, my movement, my speed, my athleticism, my ability to be my best self,” Perry said.

“I look at comments and things people say about me, but they can never understand me because I’m me, and I barely understand me. I’m still learning about myself, and I’m still enjoying that, and honestly there’s nothing I need to look out for. He can have the best night of his life, and it’s not going to be enough to beat me. I’m going to beat his ass, period.”

“Get your will ready,” Perry told Stephens. “Write a list you want your fam to do for you after you can’t f*cking move or talk no more. You’re going to be crippled. Thanks Jeremy for taking the fight. It’s nice to have an opponent, but I’m going to smash your face in.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

BKFC Jeremy Stephens Mike Perry

Related

Frankie Edgar UFC crowd

Frankie Edgar admits family members initially opposed BKFC debut

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 31, 2025
Conor McGregor Mike Perry BKFC
Mike Perry

Conor McGregor vs. Mike Perry is a 'very real' possibility, says former UFC star

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 28, 2025

Could Conor McGregor and Mike Perry finally be on a collision course?

Ben Rothwell
BKFC

BKFC Fighter only worried about "Ben Rothwell and [Leonardo] Perdomo" in $25 Million Dollar Tournament

Dylan Bowker - August 21, 2025

A bare knuckle fighter who initially entered BKFC as a heavyweight before moving to cruiserweight has his eyes on the $25 million dollar tournament and is only concerned with two possible combatants in that potential field.

Frankie Edgar
Frankie Edgar

Frankie Edgar set to come out of combat sports retirement

Harry Kettle - August 19, 2025

UFC legend Frankie Edgar is reportedly set to come out of retirement in order to compete for BKFC.

Mike Perry Conor McGregor
Mike Perry

Mike Perry Makes BKFC Return Against Longtime Conor McGregor Rival

Dylan Bowker - August 13, 2025

Mike Perry will be making his long-awaited BKFC return after over a year outside of their squared circle. He will be taking on someone who has been in the crosshairs of Conor McGregor a time or two. Mike Perry will headline BKFC’s first event in the state of New Jersey. ‘Platinum’ is set to knuckle up and toe the line against Jeremy Stephens. ‘The King of Violence’ will throw down with Stephens in a clash at 175 pounds. This headlining bout is set for October 4th in Newark.

Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold unloads on bare-knuckle boxing in heated rant: 'Who’s willing to lose their face first'

Cole Shelton - July 31, 2025
Conor McGregor Mike Perry BKFC
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor and Mike Perry meet in feisty face-off

Harry Kettle - July 11, 2025

UFC star Conor McGregor and BKFC sensation Mike Perry met once again in a pretty heated face-off during a press conference last night.

Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

BKFC boss confirms talks with UFC legend Nate Diaz

Harry Kettle - June 23, 2025

BKFC boss David Feldman has confirmed that the promotion is still interested in making a deal to sign Nate Diaz.

Sean Strickland, Mike Perry, UFC, BKFC, MMA
Sean Strickland

Mike Perry opens up on sparring with UFC star Sean Strickland: 'It’s not something I prepared myself for'

BJ Penn Staff - June 12, 2025

Mike Perry recently linked up for a sparring session with UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry boxing
Jake Paul

Mike Perry issues warning to Julio Cesar Chavez Jr regarding Jake Paul’s boxing power

Harry Kettle - June 12, 2025

BKFC star Mike Perry has issued a warning to Julio Cesar Chavez Jr regarding the surprising power of his former foe Jake Paul.