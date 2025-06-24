Michael Chandler reveals interest in a possible WWE switch

UFC lightweight Michael Chandler has made it known that he is interested in a possible stint with WWE at some point in the future.

As we know, Michael Chandler is a pretty outspoken guy. In addition to being a real daredevil in the cage, he’s also quite a good ‘talker’ in the sense that he knows how to build interest for a fight. He’s even made an appearance on WWE television before, calling out Conor McGregor in a manner similar to how he has done in the past.

Given his age and recent form, though, many have been left to wonder whether or not Chandler will ever be able to ascend back to the levels of the elite in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

If he can’t, though, there’s definitely another route forward for Chandler – and that route forward is in professional wrestling.