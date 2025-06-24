Michael Chandler reveals interest in a possible WWE switch

By Harry Kettle - June 24, 2025

UFC lightweight Michael Chandler has made it known that he is interested in a possible stint with WWE at some point in the future.

Triple H and Michael Chandler

As we know, Michael Chandler is a pretty outspoken guy. In addition to being a real daredevil in the cage, he’s also quite a good ‘talker’ in the sense that he knows how to build interest for a fight. He’s even made an appearance on WWE television before, calling out Conor McGregor in a manner similar to how he has done in the past.

RELATED: Michael Chandler shares photo with WWE executive Triple H: “Contract signed”

Given his age and recent form, though, many have been left to wonder whether or not Chandler will ever be able to ascend back to the levels of the elite in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

If he can’t, though, there’s definitely another route forward for Chandler – and that route forward is in professional wrestling.

Chandler confirms interest in WWE run

“I was talking to Triple H about my WWE contract, so we’re trying to make that happen,” Chandler said.

“He knows I’m a fan of WWE and him and the brand. He’s obviously a fan of what I bring to the table from an entertainment standpoint, what I can do on the microphone.

“He knows I want that door to be open, and I think he wants that door to be open too,” Chandler added.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

You’d have to imagine there’s still a desire to compete from Michael Chandler, but in equal measure, he’ll be 40 next year. Hopefully, at the very least, we get to see him fight one more time before he contemplates hanging them up.

Would you be at all interested in seeing Michael Chandler compete for WWE? Who would you want to see him take on? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

