Ilia Topuria confirms that he decided to leave featherweight division before fighting Max Holloway

UFC star Ilia Topuria has confirmed that he decided to leave the featherweight division before even defending his belt against Max Holloway.

As we know, Ilia Topuria will attempt to become a two-weight world champion on Saturday night when he goes head to head with Charles Oliveira. The bout is expected to be an electric affair, with the majority of fans and pundits backing ‘El Matador’ to get the job done.

Of course, it’s not exactly going to be a walk in the park – especially if ‘Do Bronx’ is able to roll back the years to when he was champion the first time around.

Topuria has always been seen as a guy who could thrive at 155 pounds and now, he’s ready to prove it. As it turns out, he’s been considering the full-time move for quite a while.