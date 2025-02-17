Justin Gaethje calls Islam Makhachev his dream fight: “Better matchup for me than Khabib”

By Cole Shelton - February 17, 2025

Justin Gaethje says Islam Makhachev is his dream fight as he believes he matches up well with the lightweight champion.

Justin Gaethje, Islam Makhachev

Gaethje is set to return to the Octagon in the co-main event of UFC 313 against Dan Hooker on March 8 in Las Vegas. It’s an intriguing matchup and with a win, Gaethje could get a title shot. If he does get a title shot, the current lightweight champ is Makhachev who Gaethje says is his dream fight.

“I want to fight Makhachev, he’s is the champ, and I do believe that is a better matchup for me than Khabib,” Gaethje said.

Although many think Makhachev would pose problems to Gaethje given what Nurmagomedov did, ‘The Highlight’ disagrees. Instead, he thinks Nurmagomedov is on another level and the toughest opponent he’s fought and he thinks he matches up better against Makhachev.

“Khabib was probably the one that I felt even if I performed better, I’m not sure if I could’ve beaten him that night, specifically. That night that I fought Khabib I would say he is my toughest opponent to date,” Gaethje said.

If Justin Gaethje is going to fight Islam Makhachev, he will need to beat Hooker next month. Should he win that, perhaps that is enough for him to get a title shot.

Justin Gaethje is favored to beat Dan Hooker at UFC 313

Gaethje is set to take on Hooker in a highly-anticipated bout at UFC 313 on March 8.

The former UFC interim lightweight champ is a -155 favorite to defeat Hooker who is a +130 underdog. The winner of the fight will be in a good position to get a title shot or be a win away at lightweight.

Gaethje is 25-5 as a pro and coming off a KO loss to Max Holloway last April at UFC 300. Gaethje is 8-5 in the UFC and is the former interim champ. He holds notable wins over Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, Tony Ferguson, Rafael Fiziev, and Edson Barboza among others.

Dan Hooker, meanwhile, is 24-12 and coming off a decision win over Mateusz Gamrot. Hooker is on a three-fight winning streak and is 14-8 in the UFC.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Justin Gaethje UFC

Related

ConorMcGregor, Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler reacts to Conor McGregor teasing a fight in BKFC

Harry Kettle - February 17, 2025
Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Marc Diakiese

UFC veteran Marc Diakiese advises Jon Jones to avoid Tom Aspinall fight

Harry Kettle - February 17, 2025

UFC veteran Marc Diakiese has given his thoughts on Jon Jones potentially fighting Tom Aspinall in his next outing.

Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Daniel Cormier is concerned about Francis Ngannou's potential boxing return

Harry Kettle - February 17, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has voiced his concern over Francis Ngannou’s potential return to professional boxing.

Henry Cejudo Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Henry Cejudo gives his thoughts on Merab Dvalishvili's next opponent

Harry Kettle - February 17, 2025

UFC legend Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on who Merab Dvalishvili’s next opponent as champion should be.

Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria
UFC

Ilia Topuria provides interesting assessment of Dagestani fighters

Harry Kettle - February 17, 2025

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has given an interesting assessment of how Dagestani fighters perform in competitive fights.

Jared Cannonier punches Gregory Rodrigues

Michael Bisping suggests familiar foe as Jared Cannonier's next opponent following UFC Vegas 102 win

Fernando Quiles - February 16, 2025
Belal Muhmmad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Belal Muhammad reveals key to victory against Shavkat Rakhmonov in UFC title fight

Fernando Quiles - February 16, 2025

Belal Muhammad believes he knows the key to victory against Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Sean Strickland
Eric Nicksick

Daniel Cormier expects changes at Xtreme Couture following Sean Strickland's UFC 312 loss

Fernando Quiles - February 16, 2025

Daniel Cormier is expecting some changes for Xtreme Couture following Sean Strickland’s UFC 312 loss.

Jared Cannonier
UFC

Jared Cannonier admits path to title uncertain despite UFC Vegas 102 win over 'Robocop'

Fernando Quiles - February 16, 2025

Jared Cannonier can hold his head up high following UFC Vegas 102, but he’s unsure of his path to gold.

Aljamain Sterling, Alexander Volkanovski, UFC
Aljamain Sterling

WATCH | UFC legends Alexander Volkanovski and Aljamain Sterling spar in Thailand

BJ Penn Staff - February 16, 2025

Ever wonder how a fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Aljamain Sterling would go?