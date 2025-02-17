Justin Gaethje calls Islam Makhachev his dream fight: “Better matchup for me than Khabib”

Justin Gaethje says Islam Makhachev is his dream fight as he believes he matches up well with the lightweight champion.

Gaethje is set to return to the Octagon in the co-main event of UFC 313 against Dan Hooker on March 8 in Las Vegas. It’s an intriguing matchup and with a win, Gaethje could get a title shot. If he does get a title shot, the current lightweight champ is Makhachev who Gaethje says is his dream fight.

Justin Gaethje says Khabib is the toughest opponent he’s ever faced, and his dream fight is against Islam Makhachev 👀 “[Islam] is the champ, and I do believe that is a better matchup for me than Khabib.” 🎥 @Justin_Gaethje #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/NvMALCtqE4 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 17, 2025

“I want to fight Makhachev, he’s is the champ, and I do believe that is a better matchup for me than Khabib,” Gaethje said.

Although many think Makhachev would pose problems to Gaethje given what Nurmagomedov did, ‘The Highlight’ disagrees. Instead, he thinks Nurmagomedov is on another level and the toughest opponent he’s fought and he thinks he matches up better against Makhachev.

“Khabib was probably the one that I felt even if I performed better, I’m not sure if I could’ve beaten him that night, specifically. That night that I fought Khabib I would say he is my toughest opponent to date,” Gaethje said.

If Justin Gaethje is going to fight Islam Makhachev, he will need to beat Hooker next month. Should he win that, perhaps that is enough for him to get a title shot.