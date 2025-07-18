UFC 318 weigh-in results: Dustin Poirier tips the scales one last time

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 18, 2025

Dustin Poirier has weighed in for the final time in his pro MMA career.

Dustin Poirier UFC weigh-in

Poirier clocked in at 156 pounds on Friday morning for his retirement fight. “The Diamond” is set to take on Max Holloway, who clocked in at 155 pounds, in the UFC 318 headliner. Poirier will have the hometown fans firmly behind him, as the fight will be held in New Orleans.

It was a successful weigh-in day overall for the UFC 318 fighters.

UFC 318 Weigh-in Results

Other fighters on the UFC 318 card who made weight include Paulo Costa. Both he and Roman Kopylov tipped the scales at 185 pounds each, solidifying their middleweight scrap. Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez shared identical weights for their welterweight collision. Dan Ige and Patricio “Pitbull” Freire also had matching numbers on the scale ahead of their featherweight showdown.

Lightweights Michael Johnson and Daniel Zellhuber are slotted to open the UFC 318 main card. Johnson made championship weight, while Zellhuber made use of the one pound allowance for non-title fights.

The rest of the competitors on Saturday’s card also hit their target weight to avoid a fine.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Max Holloway (155) vs. Dustin Poirier (156)
  • Paulo Costa (185) vs. Roman Kopylov (185)
  • Kevin Holland (170) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170)
  • Dan Ige (145) vs. Patricio Pitbull (145)
  • Michael Johnson (155) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (156)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Kyler Phillips (135) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (135)
  • Marvin Vettori (186) vs. Brendan Allen (185)
  • Francisco Prado (170) vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (169)
  • Ateba Gautier (185) vs. Robert Valentin (186)

Early Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Adam Fugitt (171) vs. Islam Dulatov (171)
  • Jimmy Crute (205) vs. Marcin Prachnio (205)
  • Ryan Spann (252) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (242)
  • Brunno Ferreira (186) vs. Jackson McVey (185)
  • Carli Judice (125) vs. Nicolle Caliari (126)

BJPenn.com will be providing live coverage of UFC 318. Visit the homepage on Saturday for live results, video highlights, and more.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

