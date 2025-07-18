UFC 318 weigh-in results: Dustin Poirier tips the scales one last time

Dustin Poirier has weighed in for the final time in his pro MMA career.

Poirier clocked in at 156 pounds on Friday morning for his retirement fight. “The Diamond” is set to take on Max Holloway, who clocked in at 155 pounds, in the UFC 318 headliner. Poirier will have the hometown fans firmly behind him, as the fight will be held in New Orleans.

It was a successful weigh-in day overall for the UFC 318 fighters.

