Fight fans blast Mauricio Ruffy for “embarrassing” defeat at UFC Paris

Mauricio Ruffy had his Instagram page flooded with negative comments following his second-round submission loss to Benoit Saint Denis at UFC Paris.

Ruffy (12-2 MMA) collided with Saint Denis (15-3 MMA) in the co-headliner of this afternoon’s UFC fight card in Paris, France.

‘One Shot’ was returning to action for the first time since scoring a highlight reel spinning wheel kick knockout victory over King Green at UFC 313 this past March and entered the contest on a seven-fight winning streak.

As for Benoit Saint Denis, the ‘God of War’ had most previously competed in May of this year, where he scored a second-round submission victory over Kyle Prepolec. That win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘BSD’, who had previously suffered defeats at the hands of Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano.

Unfortunately for Mauricio Ruffy, things did not go his way at all in today’s contest with Benoit Saint Denis. The ‘God of War’ was able to get the fight to the floor early and proceeded to smother and abuse ‘One Shot’ on route to a lopsided second-round submission victory.

Official UFC Paris Results: Benoit Saint Denis def. Mauricio Ruffy via submission (face crank) at 2:56 of Round 2

Immediately following the bouts outcome, several fight fans felt compelled to go to Ruffy’s Instagram page and barrage his most recent post with negative messages.

Clearly some fans were happy to see Ruffy suffer his first career Octagon loss and eat some humble pie in the process.

Check out some of the comments below:

“Zero effort. As soon as you see adversity you quit. Embarrassing.”

“Are you the new clown who wants to stop Makhachev and Ilia😂”

“TF were you doing tonight 😂”

“Dude was calling out islam makhachev 😂😂😂 and got mauled by the walmart version of him 😂😂”

“No grappling defense ✅”

“You fight in MMA and you say sambo is not important. Tonight, you tap because you take something for granted.👏”

Who would you like to see Mauricio Ruffy fight next following his submission loss to Benoit Saint Denis at today’s UFC Paris event?