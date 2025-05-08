Retired UFC fighter thinks bubble has burst on women’s MMA

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 8, 2025

One former UFC slugger thinks the honeymoon phase of women’s MMA has come and gone.

Valentina Shevchenko submits Julianna Pena

There was a time when UFC CEO Dana White was opposed to adding women to the roster. Once White was introduced to Ronda Rousey, things changed. There are three female divisions in the UFC currently, and a women’s flyweight title fight is scheduled for this Saturday.

For one retired fan favorite, the excitement for women’s MMA has waned in recent times.

Is Women’s MMA ‘Honeymoon’ Over?

On MMAFighting.com‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer,” Matt Brown shared his belief that the anticipation for female MMA fights has decreased over the years.

“I think it was like a little bit of a honeymoon thing,” Brown said on The Fighter vs. the Writer. “When women’s MMA first came in, everybody was so excited about it. Most of the volume of fans are more unknowledgeable people, like your average person sitting around on Saturday night watching a main event. But then as they get more into it, I’m not trying to hate on women’s MMA, they’re great for what they are, but you can’t compare it to male MMA.

“After the honeymoon period kind of faded off, I think everybody’s just started to realize they’re not as great of fights. That’s all there is to it.”

As mentioned, the next UFC women’s title fight will take place at UFC 315 this Saturday in Montreal. It’ll be UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko putting her gold at stake against Manon Fiorot. Some fans and experts believe the title fight has upset potential.

If Shevchenko gets past Fiorot, then chatter of a potential super fight between “Bullet” and UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion Zhang Weili are sure to resurface. Many believe it’s the biggest fight to make in women’s MMA aside from a possible Amanda Nunes return to face Kayla Harrison. Of course, Harrison will need to take the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship from Julianna Pena at UFC 316 before she can think about facing Nunes.

