Masaaki Noiri credits Team Vasileus family atmosphere for success: “This team truly is a family”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 4, 2025
Brotherhood transforms individual warriors into collective forces. Masaaki Noiri discovered this truth when he walked through Team Vasileus’ doors in 2022, forever changing his approach to competition.

The ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion challenges reigning divisional king Superbon for undisputed gold at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Saturday, November 16, inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 32-year-old Japanese striker initially joined the Nagoya gym to help fellow ONE athlete Takeru Segawa prepare for competition. That training favor evolved into brotherhood that reshaped his entire career perspective.

Noiri operated as a solitary figure early in his career. He believed success came from individual drive rather than collective support, grinding alone through training sessions and competition preparation.

Team Vasileus changed everything. His quest for excellence brought him onto the same path as Takeru and fellow superstar Yuki Yoza under head trainer Masakazu Watanabe. Those intense sparring sessions forged bonds through shared suffering and ambition.

The once-modest gym emerged as a powerhouse with elite kickboxers across multiple weight classes. But success runs deeper than technical prowess. It’s unity forged daily in training that carries into every fight.

“Honestly, the reason I joined Vasileus and signed with ONE Championship was to achieve my goal of winning the ONE belts with Takeru. Therefore, my current goal is to become the undisputed champion and defend my belt consistently, and help Takeru win his belt too,” he said.

“This team truly is a family, and we all want to win together. We’re all top fighters who have gathered under one banner as teammates. At the same time, we are also competing with each other.”

Masaaki Noiri found home at Team Vasileus after career searching

Masaaki Noiri discovered his tribe where training space created relationships transcending sport itself. His teammates stood by him through adversity, never doubting when he stumbled to an 0-2 start in ONE Championship.

That unwavering support fueled his remarkable resurgence. He now stands one victory from his ultimate goal after finishing Tawanchai PK Saenchai for interim gold at ONE 172 in March.

The connection extends beyond gym walls. Team Vasileus families gather for barbecues at teammates’ homes while spouses maintain their own friendships independent of fight camps or competition.

At ONE 173, all three warriors compete on home soil. Before Noiri challenges for undisputed status, Takeru seeks redemption against Denis Puric while Yoza battles Superlek in high-stakes action.

“I’ve been a member of various gyms throughout my career, but Vasileus is the first place where I truly felt this incredible warmth and rapport as a team,” he said.

“We have personal relationships, too. We’re not just close at the gym. Here, everyone gets along great outside of training, too. So honestly, they’re all people whom I respect as individuals.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

