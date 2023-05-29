Mark Coleman responds to Conor McGregor’s callout, confident he “smashes” the Irishman in MMA

UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman has responded to Conor McGregor’s callout.

It was recently announced that Coleman would be returning to combat sports for a celebrity boxing match. The 58-year-old last fought professionally in 2010 when he suffered a submission loss to Randy Couture. But, the UFC’s inaugural heavyweight champion has continued to train and coach, and after it was announced he’d be having the boxing match, McGregor showed interest.

After McGregor tweeted and deleted that he accepts the challenge of boxing Coleman, the former UFC champ took to FaceBook and took aim at the Irishman. Mark Coleman says the fight has to be in boxing as he knows he beats McGregor up in MMA, even at 58 years old.

“What’s up, everybody. Mark ‘The Hammer’ Coleman here. Hey, Notorious MMA. Conor McGregor. I’m a big fan, thank you for calling me out,” Coleman said in a FaceBook video. “It has to be boxing, I smash you in MMA, you know that. You did steal a round from Khabib but that’s at 155. Boxing, probably go to a decision. We’ll see who wins that. But, I want a red panty night! Sober is cool, Conor will die! For life.”

As of right now, it’s uncertain when and who Coleman will be making his celebrity boxing debut against. But, even with this back-and-forth with McGregor it seems highly unlikely the matchup will happen, especially with the Irishman set to make his UFC return against Michael Chandler.

Mark Coleman (16-10), as mentioned, suffered a submission loss to Randy Couture in his final fight. Prior to that, he beat the late Stephan Bonnar by decision. In his career, Coleman had notable wins over Shogun Rua, Don Frye, Dan Severn, and Gary Goodridge among others.