Mark Coleman responds to Conor McGregor’s callout, confident he “smashes” the Irishman in MMA

By Cole Shelton - May 29, 2023

UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman has responded to Conor McGregor’s callout.

Mark Coleman, Conor McGregor

It was recently announced that Coleman would be returning to combat sports for a celebrity boxing match. The 58-year-old last fought professionally in 2010 when he suffered a submission loss to Randy Couture. But, the UFC’s inaugural heavyweight champion has continued to train and coach, and after it was announced he’d be having the boxing match, McGregor showed interest.

After McGregor tweeted and deleted that he accepts the challenge of boxing Coleman, the former UFC champ took to FaceBook and took aim at the Irishman. Mark Coleman says the fight has to be in boxing as he knows he beats McGregor up in MMA, even at 58 years old.

“What’s up, everybody. Mark ‘The Hammer’ Coleman here. Hey, Notorious MMA. Conor McGregor. I’m a big fan, thank you for calling me out,” Coleman said in a FaceBook video. “It has to be boxing, I smash you in MMA, you know that. You did steal a round from Khabib but that’s at 155. Boxing, probably go to a decision. We’ll see who wins that. But, I want a red panty night! Sober is cool, Conor will die! For life.”

RELATED: UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman recovering well after suffering a heart attack.

As of right now, it’s uncertain when and who Coleman will be making his celebrity boxing debut against. But, even with this back-and-forth with McGregor it seems highly unlikely the matchup will happen, especially with the Irishman set to make his UFC return against Michael Chandler.

Mark Coleman (16-10), as mentioned, suffered a submission loss to Randy Couture in his final fight. Prior to that, he beat the late Stephan Bonnar by decision. In his career, Coleman had notable wins over Shogun Rua, Don Frye, Dan Severn, and Gary Goodridge among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Mark Coleman UFC

Related

Loopy Godinez

Loopy Godinez believes she deserves a ranked opponent next after short notice win over Emily Ducote

Cole Shelton - May 29, 2023
Conor McGregor

Aljamain Sterling believes the UFC is trying to force Sean O'Malley into "knockoff" Conor McGregor

Josh Evanoff - May 29, 2023

Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling knows the UFC wants Sean O’Malley to win in August.

Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje calls BMF belt "stupid" but explains why he's excited for rematch against Dustin Poirier at UFC 291

Cole Shelton - May 29, 2023

Justin Gaethje thought the BMF belt was stupid when the UFC first introduced it for Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz.

Henry Cejudo, Conor McGregor
Leon Edwards

Henry Cejudo explains why he believes Leon Edwards is a more "winnable" fight for Conor McGregor than Michael Chandler

Cole Shelton - May 29, 2023

Henry Cejudo thinks Conor McGregor would have an easier time beating Leon Edwards than he would Michael Chandler.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 287
Israel Adesanya

Video | Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira have a run-in at Australian airport

Susan Cox - May 29, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and his longtime rival Alex Pereira had a run-in at an Australian airport.

UFC Knockouts

The best flying knee knockouts in UFC history

Lewis Simpson - May 29, 2023
Dana White, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC 267
UFC

UFC President Dana White trashes MMA media for rumors regarding his relationship with Khamzat Chimaev

Susan Cox - May 29, 2023

UFC President, Dana White, is trashing the MMA media for spreading rumors about his relationship with Khamzat Chimaev.

Aljamain Sterling, Ray Longo
UFC

Aljamain Sterling’s coach believes the UFC shows “favoritism” to lightweight champion Islam Makhachev: “That's where I have a problem”

Susan Cox - May 29, 2023

Aljamain Sterling’s coach believes the UFC is showing ‘favoritism’ to lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Anik explains how Jon Jones being UFC heavyweight champion is “less than ideal” in some respects

Susan Cox - May 29, 2023

Jon Anik is explaining how Jon Jones being UFC heavyweight champion is ‘less than ideal’ in some respects.

Conor McGregor BKFC 41
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor says there's no UFC beef following BKFC 41 appearance: "I'm sure they had no problem"

Fernando Quiles - May 28, 2023

UFC mega star Conor McGregor says there are no issues between himself and the UFC after he appeared on a BKFC show.