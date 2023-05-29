Loopy Godinez believes she deserves a ranked opponent next after short notice win over Emily Ducote

By Cole Shelton - May 29, 2023

Loopy Godinez didn’t think she would make such a quick turnaround to the Octagon.

Loopy Godinez

After Godinez beat Cynthia Calvillo at UFC 287 she said she wanted a bit of time off to go to Mexico and train with Alexa Grasso and Irene Aldana. Yet, she was offered a short-notice fight against Emily Ducote at UFC Vegas 73 which she accepted as she liked the style matchup.

“I got offered the fight like two-and-a-half weeks out and we immediately started watching her fights. Just watched her and really studied her and came up with a good game plan with my coaches,” Godinez said to BJPENN.com. “I was already training so it was more just about preparing for Emily and it all worked out perfectly.”

With Godinez not having much time to prepare for the fight, she wasn’t sure how the fight would play out. Yet, the Mexican-Canadian dominated the scrap from start to finish and although she didn’t get the finish, Godinez was pleased with her performance.

“I was very happy with the performance. I actually started to get sick early on fight week, but I didn’t let that bother me and just kept pushing. I got the fight done and although I would have loved to finish it, it was a clear win for me,” Godinez said. “Another fight and another win in the books for me.”

With Loopy Godinez getting another win, she says the plan is to now go down to Mexico to train with Grasso. The hope for Godinez is to return in September against a ranked opponent but isn’t ruling out taking something on short notice.

“I’m going to go down to Mexico and train with Alexa Grasso and her team. Maybe if they offer me something on short notice again, I’m not sure if I take it, so maybe I take a bit of time off. But, I love fighting so I’d fight every weekend if I could… I would like to fight someone in the rankings next time out for sure. I feel like I deserve that chance again,” Godinez concluded.

Who would you like to see Loopy Godinez fight next?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

