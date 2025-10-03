Magomed Ankalaev put “a hole in my jaw”, says only man to beat him in MMA

By Dylan Bowker - October 3, 2025
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev has only one blemish on his pro MMA ledger, but the man who bested him was put through the ringer en route to earning that last-second win. In a segment put together by UFC on TNT, Paul Craig outlined certain aspects of his fight with the current UFC light heavyweight champion while collaborating on the piece with UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

This was all done in the context of previewing things for Ankalaev’s next fight, which takes place this weekend. The Dagestan native will look to go 2-0 against Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 320 on Saturday, October 4th.

In footage shared via X user @RedCorner_MMA, Paul Craig was getting into some of the specific details of his battle with Magomed Ankalaev, as Craig said,

“For almost fourteen minutes, he imposed his will on me. He was very explosive, very strong. I remember at one point, he picked me up in a wrestling takedown and he sat me down like a father laying down a baby. I remember him and I can’t do anything about this.”

“So he was one of the hardest opponents I’ve ever had to face. I had a hole in my jaw like underneath my chin when he had clocked me. He had fractured ribs. He basically beat me up, and for the next two days I couldn’t walk because he destroyed my legs, destroyed my arms. But for that one second submission, it’s so special to me.”

Magomed Ankalaev and how the Paul Craig clash went down

Looking back to March of 2018, Magomed Ankalaev was a UFC debutant who made his octagon debut with a shiny 9-0 professional record. Craig, as he mentioned in the UFC on TNT breakdown piece for UFC 320, was looking to avoid getting his UFC walking papers as he was entering that Ankalaev clash looking to rebound from consecutive losses. Those defeats for Craig came against Tyson Pedro and Khalil Rountree.

At UFC Fight Night 127 at the 4:59 mark of the third frame of the fight, Craig secured a triangle choke that Ankalaev has recently described as the worst loss in UFC history, considering the literal last-second nature of the tapout.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Magomed Ankalaev UFC

Related

Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz face off at a UFC press conference

Nate Diaz hits back at Dustin Poirier after retired UFC legend teases potential Zuffa Boxing showdown

Curtis Calhoun - October 3, 2025
Jiri Prochazka
Khalil Rountree

Jiri Prochazka vows to be more 'precise' against Khalil Rountree at UFC 320

Cole Shelton - October 3, 2025

Jiri Prochazka plans to really pick his shots against Khalil Rountree at UFC 320.

Cory Sandhagen punches Rob Font during UFC fight
Sean O'Malley

Cory Sandhagen sets sights on big name if he defeats Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 320

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 3, 2025

Cory Sandhagen wouldn’t mind throwing down with a big star if he can snatch the UFC Bantamweight Championship from Merab Dvalishvili.

UFC weigh-in scale
UFC

UFC 320 fighter scolds opponent for missing weight and 'disrespecting the sport'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 3, 2025

A fighter on the UFC 320 card who missed weight has been put on blast.

Magomed Ankalaev UFC weigh-in
Cory Sandhagen

UFC 320 weigh-in results: One fighter misses target, Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira make title fight official

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 3, 2025

The UFC 320 weigh-ins have wrapped up and just one fighter failed to make their contracted weight.

Dan Hooker, Arman Tsarukyan

Dan Hooker expects violence against Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Qatar

Harry Kettle - October 3, 2025
Cory Sandhagen UFC Des Moines
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili's coach expects Cory Sandhagen to shoot at UFC 320

Harry Kettle - October 3, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili’s coach John Wood believes that Cory Sandhagen will shoot on the champion at UFC 320.

Jiri Prochazka
Jiri Prochazka

UFC star Jiri Prochazka claims Carlos Ulberg previously ducked him

Harry Kettle - October 3, 2025

UFC sensation Jiri Prochazka has claimed that Carlos Ulberg wasn’t interested in fighting him once upon a time.

Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier questions Islam Makhachev's lightweight future

Harry Kettle - October 3, 2025

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has given his thoughts on the lightweight future of former champion Islam Makhachev.

Cory Sandhagen
Merab Dvalishvili

Cory Sandhagen doesn't think Merab Dvalishvili is the best wrestler at bantamweight ahead of UFC 320

Cole Shelton - October 2, 2025

Cory Sandhagen feels well prepared to face Merab Dvalishvili and his wrestling at UFC 320.