Laura Sanko hilariously pranks son with April Fool’s Day tattoo

Former Invicta FC atomweight prospect turned UFC broadcaster, Laura Sanko is a woman of many talents. To celebrate April Fool’s Day, the Kansas resident pranked her son with a surprise tattoo reveal.

Not sure if this is a parental high point or low point but it’s definitely one or the other. pic.twitter.com/vDqyntlhHU — Laura Sanko (@laura_sanko) April 1, 2021

“Yesterday, you were sick and I didn’t want to cause any issues, okay?” Sanko said to her son Burke. “And I just need you to be really grown up about this, okay? Cause it’s meaningful.”

Sanko then revealed the new ink she’d gotten done on her upper thigh. Thus prompting the instant reaction from Burke as he blurted out; “I f*ckin’ hate it!” In response, Sanko broke character and begun to laugh.

As realistic as the tattoo looked and was enough to fool her son, along with the community, she shared on Twitter that it was indeed not permanent and all for the fun of a prank.

“The tattoo lol …he does not approve,” Sanko tweeted in response to her followers. “The tattoo isn’t real though it was a prank lol

“Because my husband and I don’t have any and somewhere along the way my husband told him he didn’t want him to have any and Burke is VERY principled 😂😂😂”

For Laura Sanko, this wasn’t the first time we’d seen her have some light-hearted fun with family or friends. When she used to have her YouTube channel, Aussie & Fancy Breakdown, alongside top featherweight Megan Anderson, the two would read mean tweets and comments from time to time.

These days, however, Sanko is mostly kept busy with her many UFC obligations and occasional commentary work that she’s begun doing for LFA. Once Invicta gets their 2021 schedule underway, it’s safe to assume Sanko could continue having a role in some capacity with the promotion that helped build her career.

Now 38, Sanko went 1-0 as an Invicta atomweight by defeating Cassie Robb with a second-round rear-naked choke in 2013.