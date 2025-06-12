Fighter admits he considered ‘ending it all’ after UFC release: ‘It was a bad time’

Kris Moutinho took his UFC release hard. Very hard.

Moutinho, 32, signed with the UFC on short notice in 2021, when he stepped in for the injured Louis Smolka against future bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley. Moutinho lost that fight—decisively—but weathered an insane amount of punishment from O’Malley, and ultimately survived all three rounds. His toughness earned him a $75,000 Fight of the Night bonus. Usually, those bonuses are just $50,000, which says something.

After his gritty performance against O’Malley, Moutinho was given another shot in the UFC. Unfortunately, he suffered a first-round TKO loss to Guido Cannetti in his next fight. After that, the UFC sent him packing.

That’s where things got very bleak for the ultra tough bantamweight.

“I went through a really bad time with relationships, with everything else in my life and I was just a mess,” Moutinho said during UFC Atlanta media day (via MMA Fighting). “I was very close to ending this thing, ending it all and being done, and I don’t want to talk too much about it but it was a bad time. One of the worst times in my life. I found the girl I’m with now, my beautiful girlfriend, she saved me. Saved my life. Helped me find God a lot better and I’m just in a better place.”