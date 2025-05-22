Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals how he spent Conor McGregor winnings, ‘will not recoup’ investment

Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed what he did with the money he made for beating fellow UFC legend Conor McGregor.

Khabib met McGregor in the main event of UFC 228 in October of 2018. McGregor was the biggest star in combat sports at the time, and Khabib was his fiercest rival.

In the end, Khabib won their grudge match by submission after dropping McGregor earlier in the fight.

The UFC 228 pay-per-view went down as the highest-selling in UFC history — a record that still stands today. Some of the revenue for the card ended up in Khabib’s pockets, and in a recent Instagram post, he revealed how he invested it.

Khabib spent some of his McGregor fight purse on building a massive gym in his native Dagestan in Russia. The sprawling facility is a lung-busting 6000 feet above altitude, and will serve as the training home for many of Dagestan’s top fighters, including Islam Makhachev, Umar Nurmagomedov, and Usman Nurmagomedov.

“Flew to America, took part in the biggest confrontation in the history of martial arts,” Khabib said in an Instagram post about his new home base, looking back on the McGregor fight (via MMA Mania). “Beat up someone who I didn’t like and they even paid me for it. Upon arrival home, I invested it in this beautiful corner of Dagestan. This training base has an interesting history.”

You can see some clips of the new facility below: