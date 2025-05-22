Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals how he spent Conor McGregor winnings, ‘will not recoup’ investment
Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed what he did with the money he made for beating fellow UFC legend Conor McGregor.
Khabib met McGregor in the main event of UFC 228 in October of 2018. McGregor was the biggest star in combat sports at the time, and Khabib was his fiercest rival.
In the end, Khabib won their grudge match by submission after dropping McGregor earlier in the fight.
The UFC 228 pay-per-view went down as the highest-selling in UFC history — a record that still stands today. Some of the revenue for the card ended up in Khabib’s pockets, and in a recent Instagram post, he revealed how he invested it.
Khabib spent some of his McGregor fight purse on building a massive gym in his native Dagestan in Russia. The sprawling facility is a lung-busting 6000 feet above altitude, and will serve as the training home for many of Dagestan’s top fighters, including Islam Makhachev, Umar Nurmagomedov, and Usman Nurmagomedov.
“Flew to America, took part in the biggest confrontation in the history of martial arts,” Khabib said in an Instagram post about his new home base, looking back on the McGregor fight (via MMA Mania). “Beat up someone who I didn’t like and they even paid me for it. Upon arrival home, I invested it in this beautiful corner of Dagestan. This training base has an interesting history.”
You can see some clips of the new facility below:
Khabib Nurmagomedov built an MMA super gym in the mountains of Dagestan
😍🏔️Khabib’s new training centre built in his home village Sildi in Dagestan looks beautiful.
🎥 @AdamZubayraev pic.twitter.com/GKD7B6D8Io
— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) May 21, 2025
Khabib’s new facility, which is located in the small town of Sildi, surely cost Khabib tens of millions. Even with the fees he collects from his students, he admits he will never make his investment back. However, that’s not his objective. Much like his late father Abdulmanap, the former UFC champ strives to help the next generation of fighters in Dagestan.
“I would like to add one more thing, I will not recoup these investments in my life, and I do not have a goal to do so,” he said. “My goal was different.”
You can see more of the facility below:
Umar Nurmagomedov shares a stunning view of their new training facility in Dagestan — surrounded by mountains and a flowing stream 🏔️🏞️
A perfect place to train. 💪🥋
🎥 @UNmgdv pic.twitter.com/3fq1JYgsFH
— Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) May 22, 2025
