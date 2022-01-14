Joseph Holmes expects to finish “one-dimensional” Jamie Pickett at UFC Vegas 46

Joseph Holmes is eager to finally make his UFC debut.

Holmes won by submission on the Contender Series but Dana White decided he wanted to see some more. He then competed at Dana White’s Lookin’ For A Fight, where he scored a KO win and got a UFC contract. After getting the deal, he agreed to a short-notice fight to face Jamie Pickett at UFC Vegas 46 which he’s excited about.

“I had about three-and-a-half weeks but I figured I’d be fighting around now,” Holmes said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “If I want to be busy, making a living for myself, and make a name for myself I’m going to have to accept fights and stay in camp.”

Against Pickett, Holmes believes it’s a great style matchup for him. He believes Pickett is very one-dimensional which is a problem against him.

“He’s no different than a lot of guys I’ve seen, he’s a tough, durable guy. He doesn’t have a lot of diverse skills, he’s not like a great puncher, kicker, and grappler, he’s more one or two-dimensional,” Holmes said. “He’s going to throw a couple of hard bombs and look to grab and work some cage stuff. Not a huge threat but everyone is dangerous. Just put that volume on him as I know he won’t be able to handle it. I know for a fact he is the right opponent I should have for my debut as he is on his way out.”

If Joseph Holmes is right in thinking he will be too much for Jamie Pickett at UFC Vegas 46, he’s confident he will finish the four-fight UFC veteran.

“I’m hoping to get a stoppage. It’s my debut in the UFC and I’m doing what I know I can do. Not just hoping but I expect to get a stoppage,” Holmes said.

Should Holmes get the stoppage win, he hopes to be as active as possible in 2022 as he knows he isn’t much of a name right now. However, the plan is to go 5-0 in 2022 and become a household name.

“I’d like to touch five fights if possible and come into 2023 near the rankings. I want to be in title contention within the next two years,” Holmes continued.

Do you think Joseph Holmes will defeat Jamie Pickett?