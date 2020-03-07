Colby Covington responds to Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s apology request ahead of UFC 248

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington has responded to Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s apology request just hours before her fight at UFC 248.

The former strawweight queen, Jedrzejczyk, is set to challenge reigning 115lbs division champion Weili Zhang in the evenings co-main event.

Ahead of her clash with the Chinese standout, Joanna spoke to reporters about her current relationship with controversial teammate Colby Covington.

“He has to bow down to the queen and say sorry….,” Joanna Jedrzejczyk said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “Colby should be more respectful to his teammates and women in general. He should learn how to say ‘Hi, I’m sorry,’ ‘I apologize.’ He’s getting there.”

Jedrzejczyk also revealed that she was happy to see Covington “humbled” at UFC 245 against Kamaru Usman, and added that she wouldn’t speak to ‘Chaos’ until she offered him an apology.

Earlier today, Colby Covington responded to Joanna’s request on Instagram, but not with an apology. Instead, ‘Chaos’ took a couple of shots at the Polish star, who expects to lose this evening.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9cOsEuBOXr/

“Greeting nerds and virgins. America’s champ is back with America’s pick of the week, brought to you by MyBookie.Ag. It has been brought to my attention that somebody is looking for an apology because I am a prick. So I just want to take this moment to apologize,” Colby Covington said. “I heard everything you said Joanna and I’m sorry. I’m sorry that you have to get your face rearranged this weekend and we’re all going to make a bunch of money at MyBookie.ag. But its ok, cause you have that Instagram modeling career to fall back on. And better yet, if that doesn’t work out, teammate, friend, you can always be in one of my videos. So good luck this weekend. Don’t get humbled.”

What do you think of Colby Covington’s response to Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s request for an apology? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com March 7, 2020