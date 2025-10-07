Aung La N Sang reflects on storied MMA career: “One for the ages”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 6, 2025
Aung La N Sang

Twenty-one years of sacrifice compressed into one final walk for Aung La N Sang. The emotions hadn’t fully settled when Myanmar’s greatest sports hero reflected on his retirement victory against Zebaztian Kadestam.

The 40-year-old former two-division ONE MMA World Champion defeated Kadestam via second-round TKO at ONE Fight Night 36 on Friday, October 3, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. He secured the 31st victory of his professional MMA career while earning a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The opening round saw both former champions trading carefully, each respecting the knockout power standing across from them. But once the second round began, “The Burmese Python” unleashed hell. Short punches found their mark on Kadestam’s face before a devastating right hand crumpled the Swedish striker against the ropes.

The referee stopped the fight at 2:20 as Aung La N Sang rained down strikes on his defenseless opponent. The victory carried special meaning because of who stood opposite him. Kadestam wasn’t just another opponent — he was a friend, someone Aung La N Sang genuinely respected both inside and outside competition.

“It felt good. I don’t know — it hasn’t soaked in yet, you know? It hasn’t soaked in, but I’m sure it’s going to be one for the ages. I’m just very appreciative that it all went well, and all the preparation and hard work came to this,” he said.

“He hits so hard. I felt his punches, and now I know why he knocks people out cold. I’ve been a fan of his and a friend of his—it was kind of hard. But as a mixed martial artist, as fighters, that’s what we do. For my last dance, who better way to do it against than somebody I looked up to and somebody I really like as a fighter.”

Aung La N Sang reveals what sustained him through brutal career

The Myanmar icon’s professional journey began in 2005, spanning two decades of punishment and glory. From working as a migratory beekeeper to becoming his nation’s first MMA World Champion, Aung La N Sang navigated valleys that would’ve broken lesser men.

What kept him pushing forward when defeat seemed inevitable? The answer comes from somewhere deeper than trophies or paychecks. His retirement won’t mark the end of his association with ONE Championship. The promotion announced he’ll be inducted into the ONE Championship Hall of Fame at ONE 173 on Sunday, November 16, in Tokyo, Japan.

His legacy transcends personal achievement. Young fighters from Myanmar now see professional martial arts as a legitimate path because Aung La N Sang proved it possible. The Hall of Fame recognition validates decades of sacrifice while opening doors for future generations.

“My love for this sport. My love for becoming a better version of myself, and my faith in God,” he said.

“It’s very cool. You work so hard for this, decades of hard work, and then it comes to this moment where you’re honored by the promotion and by the people. It’s a dream come true. I am very grateful and very thankful for this.”

“More than anything, I hope to inspire the next generation. I hope to inspire my generation to do what is right and to really work towards a brighter future. Give it your 100 percent. Live it and do it for the love of it—not for the love of money, fame, or anything else. Do it because you love the art, and you’ll do just fine. Persevere and keep going.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

