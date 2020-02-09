Jon Jones reacts following UFC 247 win over Dominick Reyes: “He felt that Championship heat”

Jon Jones successfully defended his light heavyweight at tonight’s UFC 247 event in Houston, scoring a unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes.

Reyes proved to be an extremely tough challenge for Jones, and even dropped the longtime champion in the early stages of round one.

Despite a slow start, Jon Jones would eventually find his range midway through round three and began to take over the fight.

While round four was closely contested, Jones was able to pull away in the fifth and final round, which seemingly cemented his victory in the eyes of the judges.

After twenty-five minutes of hard-fought action, Jon Jones was awarded a unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

While many agreed that ‘Bones’ had done enough to get the nod from the judges in attendance, the one scorecard of 49-46 had commentator Joe Rogan and promotional President Dana White fuming.

Despite the backlash regarding the UFC 247 judging, or lack there of, Jon Jones was all smiles following his latest triumph in Houston. In an interview with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, Jones was asked what was a tougher fight, his first contest with Gustafsson or tonight’s bout with Reyes.

“Umm, I think the first Gustafsson fight honestly.” Jon Jones said. “Just based on, well I can’t really base it on anything as I haven’t seen tonight’s fight yet, but I would say the first Gustaffson fight was a little bit tougher.”

Jones was asked if he was surprised that Reyes came out so strong in round one.

“Yea he did. But he also showed me what his best weapons were and as you saw the fight go on, I started to deal with them a lot better.”

Jon Jones was asked if he felt he was up on the scorecards headed into round five.

“I honestly didn’t know. I knew it was close, but I knew my takedowns would have to count for something. Takedowns, we all know, they are not the most entertaining thing, but they are big points in MMA. You know at one point I had his back with a hook in, I took him down to his butt on more than one occasion, at least two or three times and the fifth round was so one-sided. I felt good about the win.”

Jones was then asked if Reyes’ performance should warrant an immediate rematch.

“It will be easier for me to answer that after I watch the fight.”

Jones was asked if he noticed Reyes beginning to back off in rounds four and five.

“Yea, I think he felt that championship heat. That’s what he felt.”

