Joe Rogan rips UFC 247 judge for “insane” Jones vs. Reyes scorecard

Like many, Joe Rogan was less than impressed by the judging associated with tonight’s UFC 247 event in Houston, Texas.

The event was littered with poor judging, which included one judge giving Trevin Giles a round in which James Krause had his back for nearly four minutes.

Things only got worse when the scorecards from the event headliner between Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes were read to the audience.

While Joe Rogan and company believed the fight could go either way (3 round to 2, for either Jones or Reyes), they were left shocked and appalled to hear that one judge had scored the event headliner 49-46 in favor of ‘Bones’.

The fact that all three judges scored the fight in favor of Jon Jones did not bother Rogan, but that one judge saw the fight as 4 round to 1 for ‘Bones’ was to much for the UFC commentator to fathom.

“I can’t argue about this enough,” stated Joe Rogan. “I can’t get angry enough. I’ve done it so many times now. For anyone to think that was 4-1 for Jon Jones, that person is insane! They’re insane! Dominick Reyes put on a hell of a fight tonight, and to disrespect that performance with that kind of judging is insane.”

UFC President Dana White acknowledged the poor judging at tonight’s UFC 247 event in an interview with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter (see that here).

Joe Rogan had also taken issue with the judges scorecards from a preliminary fight that took place earlier this evening in Houston.

One can only expect that this will be a hot topic of conversation on the next episode of the Joe Rogan Experience.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com February 9, 2020

