Shadow Singha Mawynn opens up about childhood poverty: “I didn’t even dare to dream”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 1, 2025

Success hasn’t made Shadow Singha Mawynn forget where he came from. If anything, it’s made those memories more vivid.

Shadow

The #3-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender faces Mohamed Younes Rabah at ONE Fight Night 33 on Friday, July 11, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. For the 25-year-old Thai striker, the bout represents validation of a journey that seemed impossible just years ago.

Shadow’s path to ONE Championship’s main roster wasn’t paved with privilege or opportunity. Instead, it was built through necessity and shaped by circumstances that would have broken lesser spirits.

Growing up in Thailand’s Tak province with his single mother taught Shadow lessons that no gym could provide. While other kids worried about toys or games, he watched his mother take any job available just to keep their family afloat.

Those early experiences in poverty created the foundation for everything that followed. They also gave him perspective that money can’t buy.

“I grew up with my mother and aunt. Our family was not well-off, and I was never spoiled by anyone. It was as if I was trained to be self-reliant from a young age. However, my mother always gave me love,” he said.

Shadow Singha Mawynn finds purpose through struggle

The hardships that defined Shadow Singha Mawynn’s childhood became the driving force behind his success. Watching his mother sacrifice everything for their family instilled values that no amount of training could teach.

Every small luxury that others took for granted felt like an impossible dream. Basic necessities became symbols of their struggle, reminding him daily of their situation.

But those same struggles gave Shadow something invaluable — the understanding that nothing worthwhile comes easy. His mother’s work ethic became his blueprint for approaching Muay Thai.

“My childhood in Tak was quite difficult. My mother did everything to earn income, whether it was foraging in the forest or working on a construction site,” he said.

“She was willing to do anything to support our family, to the point where I felt I didn’t even dare to dream because of our constrained social and economic circumstances, so much so that we couldn’t even afford a 15-baht (US$0.50) sachet of cream for dry skin in winter.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship Shadow

Related

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao shares honest feelings about fatherhood: "More nervous than all my fights combined"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 1, 2025
Reug Reug
Reug Reug

Reug Reug unbothered by Anatoly Malykhin's pre-fight banter: "He's gonna talk rubbish"

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 30, 2025

ONE Heavyweight MMA World Champion “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane refuses to bite any of the bait thrown his way by two-weight ONE MMA king Anatoly Malykhin.

Suablack Tor Pran49
Suablack

Suablack relives big win over Sangarthit at ONE Friday Fights 114: "I felt free"

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 30, 2025

Suablack Tor Pran49 revealed he felt like the restraints were let loose this past Friday, June 27, as he shocked the world in his kickboxing debut.

Superbon
Superbon

Superbon confident in teammate's chances against Yuki Yoza at ONE Friday Fights 116

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 27, 2025

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon has thrown his full support behind former bantamweight kickboxing king Petchtanong Petchfergus when the latter returns at ONE Friday Fights 116.

Nico Carrillo defeated Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong ONE Fight Night 30
ONE Championship

Nico Carrillo reveals the life-changing advice he learned after KO loss: "It will rot your heart"

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 27, 2025

Fourth-ranked featherweight Muay Thai star Nico Carrillo has learned valuable lessons about moving forward after setbacks. And he’s offered advice to everyday people on how to do the same.

Muangthai PK Saenchai

Fifth time's the charm: Muangthai eager to topple Seksan at ONE Friday Fights 114

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 27, 2025
Yuya Wakamatsu defeated Adriano Moraes at ONE 172
Yuya Wakamatsu

Yuya Wakamatsu calls out Alexandre Pantoja for cross-promotion bout

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 26, 2025

ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion Yuya Wakamatsu is scouting for viable contenders to his gold – both in and outside of ONE Championship.

Reug Reug

Reug Reug says "African power" is key to victory in Anatoly Malykhin rematch at ONE 173

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 25, 2025

Reigning ONE Heavyweight MMA World Champion “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane has revealed he’s unimpressed by two-weight king Anatoly Malykhin‘s firepower. The Senegalese standout shook off many of the Russian’s strikes last November at ONE 169. And that leaves him confident heading into their highly anticipated rematch.

Jackie Buntan
ONE Championship

Jackie Buntan looks to cement legacy as two-sport ONE World Champion at ONE Fight Night 35

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 25, 2025

ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Jackie Buntan is gunning to become a two-sport queen when she returns to action later this year.

Superbon Singha Mawynn
Superbon

Superbon views ONE 173 unification bout as "must-win" scenario

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 25, 2025

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon is eager to make a huge statement when he defends his crown later this year.