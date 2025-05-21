Maurice Abevi details “fresh start” journey from Switzerland to Thailand ahead of ONE Fight Night 32

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 21, 2025

Leaving the nest to chase your wildest dreams without a backup plan is a scary move. It’s enough to get your heart racing and your hair standing tall. That said, lightweight MMA star Maurice Abevi experienced all those emotions when he moved from Switzerland to Thailand.

Maurice Abevi

Abevi has become a force within the division. Above all, he looks to cement his position as a World Title threat at ONE Fight Night 32. He takes on the unbeaten Alibeg Rasulov on Friday, June 6, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Thailand dawned a new chapter for Abevi. As a result of MMA’s lackluster pedigree in Switzerland, he knew a move to The Land of Smiles would allow him to evolve. But as much as he wanted his skills to grow, he knew he had to do the same away from the ring.

“I had a hard time when I first moved here. I had some personal issues back home, so moving here was a fresh start for me. A new chapter. I was just excited to get out here and do something new and scary,” he said.

“I didn’t really know anybody, and it was a challenge to get outside of my comfort zone, but now I have built something here. I have come far, but I can go even further.”

Maurice Abevi on why he loves the Thai way of life

Renowned traveling chef Anthony Bourdain once described Thailand as a “crayon box full of color.” The same could be said for surging lightweight MMA star Maurice Abevi.

The 25-year-old moved from his rural Swiss home in the countryside to Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket to realize his dream. And along the way, the Muay Thai mecca has touched his soul.

“There’s a big difference in the lifestyle. Everything in Switzerland is on point. Everything is fast and on point. Nobody is late. Everything is dialed in. You get up and go to work at the same time every day,” he said.

“Here in Thailand, it’s a little more free. You can decide your schedule differently. Things are much cheaper here, and you chase your dreams more. And of course, the weather!”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Maurice Abevi ONE Championship

