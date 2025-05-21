Maurice Abevi details “fresh start” journey from Switzerland to Thailand ahead of ONE Fight Night 32

Leaving the nest to chase your wildest dreams without a backup plan is a scary move. It’s enough to get your heart racing and your hair standing tall. That said, lightweight MMA star Maurice Abevi experienced all those emotions when he moved from Switzerland to Thailand.

Abevi has become a force within the division. Above all, he looks to cement his position as a World Title threat at ONE Fight Night 32. He takes on the unbeaten Alibeg Rasulov on Friday, June 6, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Thailand dawned a new chapter for Abevi. As a result of MMA’s lackluster pedigree in Switzerland, he knew a move to The Land of Smiles would allow him to evolve. But as much as he wanted his skills to grow, he knew he had to do the same away from the ring.

“I had a hard time when I first moved here. I had some personal issues back home, so moving here was a fresh start for me. A new chapter. I was just excited to get out here and do something new and scary,” he said.

“I didn’t really know anybody, and it was a challenge to get outside of my comfort zone, but now I have built something here. I have come far, but I can go even further.”